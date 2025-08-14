New Collier school helps combat overcrowding

Southwest Florida continues to grow and that has put a strain on some of the schools in areas like Collier County. To help combat this rise in students, the district just cut the ribbon on Bear Creek Elementary, a primary school that will help alleviate the overcrowding in neighboring schools. WGCU’s Julie Perez got a look at the new facility and learned how it will impact the next generation of scholars.

New Collier Schools Helps Combat Overcrowding | WGCU News