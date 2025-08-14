© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Collier school helps combat overcrowding

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published August 14, 2025 at 5:15 AM EDT

Southwest Florida continues to grow and that has put a strain on some of the schools in areas like Collier County. To help combat this rise in students, the district just cut the ribbon on Bear Creek Elementary, a primary school that will help alleviate the overcrowding in neighboring schools. WGCU’s Julie Perez got a look at the new facility and learned how it will impact the next generation of scholars.

New Collier Schools Helps Combat Overcrowding | WGCU News
Tags
Education WGCU NewsBear Creek ElementarySchoolSchoolsCollier SchoolsCollier CountyCollier County Public SchoolsSWFL In Focus
WGCU News
See stories by WGCU News