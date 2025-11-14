Smiles for the Community free dental care day Saturday in Fort Myers

A Fort Myers Dentist expects people to start lining up as early as 2 am tomorrow morning to receive free dental care as part of the 4th annual Smiles for the Community event.

At least 30 local dentists, oral surgeons and hygienists from Estero to Punta Gorda to Winterhaven, will be giving their time and expertise to help people with their oral health in Fort Myers.

Dentist Dr. Paul Uliasz of Lee Dental Care said he anticipates 300 people will show up, some in severe pain.

“It is very rewarding. It is like one of the best days, to be honest. To be able to use your skills and your knowledge and your time, give back, that’s very rewarding to all of us. “ Dr. Paul Uliasz, Lee Dental Care

“The majority of the procedures are cleaning and extractions. It’s unfortunate that some people have to wait until they have infections in their mouth. They are really bad when they come to us. We do this for them, and they feel grateful.”

Uliasz said at least 18 dentists, 2 oral surgeons, and a dozen hygienists, will be serving those in need.

Uliasz says since he founded the nonprofit Smiles for the Community in 2022, doctors, dental hygienists and assistants have provided free care to at least 800 people and donated 300,000 worth of supplies and services in the endeavor.

He said the only requirement- you must be at least 18 years old.

“We do not discriminate. We do not check ID’s We just take patients," Uilasz said. "They tell us what the need and we do it. “

Uliasz says treatment is provided on a first-come, first-served basis at the Lee Dental Care office at 3436 Cleveland Ave in Fort Myers.

Doors open at 7 am Saturday, but he says a line starts forming as early as 2 a.m.

The event lasts until 2 p.m. Free haircuts, food, drink and information on mental health care will also be offered. Tents will be set up to protect those waiting from the elements. Harry Chapin Food Bank will be on site as well.

Those participating include oral surgeons Dr. Mark Streater and Dr. William Sumney from Southwest Florida Oral and Facial Surgery in Fort Myers; Surfside Dental, Smiles of Winter Haven, Sunset Harbor Dental in Cape Coral, Punta Gorda Dental Care, Estero Bay Dental, Smiles of Fort Myers, and Community Dental Care in North Fort Myers and Smile Cape Coral.

