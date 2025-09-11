I-75 NB at Pine Ridge Road interchange overnight ramp closures set for 9/15 and 9/16

During the week of Monday, September 15, motorists should anticipate closures of the northbound I-75 off-ramp on the following nights for crews to install drainage as part of the I-75 at Pine Ridge Road Interchange Improvements project.

Specific closure dates and times are as fgollows:

Monday, September 15 at 8 p.m. to Tuesday, September 16 at 6 a.m.

Tuesday, September 16 at 8 p.m. to Wednesday, September 17 at 6 a.m.

During the closure, motorists should use Golden Gate Parkway (exit 105) to Livingston Road or Santa Barbara Boulevard/Logan Boulevard to access Pine Ridge Road.

Please use extra caution and follow detour signage or seek alternate routes.

Law enforcement will be onsite to assist motorists during the closures. These activities are subject to change based on weather conditions and unforeseen conditions.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.