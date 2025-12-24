FEMA confirms Fort Myers Beach earns CRS Class 5 rating for flood insurance discounts

FEMA has confirmed that Fort Myers Beach has earned a Class 5 rating in the National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System, a step in the recovery from Hurricane Ian that could earn residents financial relief.

The rating was formally confirmed in a December letter from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. It is also a national recognition for the Town’s flood mitigation and governance efforts.

In a release sent Wednesday, the town said that as a result of the Class 5 designation, most Fort Myers Beach property owners insured through the National Flood Insurance Program will be eligible for a 25 percent reduction in flood insurance premiums on policies issued or renewed on or after April 1, 2026.

“This is a game-changing win for Fort Myers Beach,” said Will McKannay, Town Manager. “A Class 5 CRS rating means lower flood insurance costs for our residents, stronger protection for homes and businesses, and national recognition that this Town has turned a corner. After the devastation of Hurricane Ian, this milestone proves how far we’ve come. It reflects extraordinary work by our staff and partners, and it puts real savings back into residents’ pockets while strengthening the future of Fort Myers Beach.”

The CRS program is a voluntary FEMA initiative that rewards communities for exceeding minimum floodplain management standards. FEMA verified that Fort Myers Beach’s actions not only meet but exceed program requirements, directly reducing flood risk, protecting lives and property, preserving natural floodplain functions, and saving taxpayers money.

The achievement represents a dramatic turnaround for the Town following Hurricane Ian and subsequent challenges, including heightened oversight and the pressure to rebuild stronger, smarter, and more responsibly. Earning a Class 5 rating places Fort Myers Beach among a select group of communities nationwide that have demonstrated sustained excellence in flood resilience and public safety.

What This Means for Residents

Lower flood insurance costs: Most properties insured through the National Flood Insurance Program will receive a 25% discount on flood insurance premiums beginning April 1, 2026, putting real money back in residents’ pockets.

Stronger protection for homes and businesses: The policies and projects that earned this rating reduce flood risk, help limit damage during storms, and improve long-term safety for properties across the island.

Greater stability and confidence in recovery: National recognition from FEMA signals that Fort Myers Beach is meeting high standards for floodplain management, strengthening property values and investor confidence as the Town continues to rebuild.

FEMA further confirmed that the Class 5 rating will automatically renew annually as long as the Town remains in good standing with the National Flood Insurance Program and continues implementing the certified activities that earned the designation.

In its letter, FEMA formally commended the Town’s leadership and determination, citing Fort Myers Beach as an example of how strong floodplain management enhances public safety, reduces insurance costs, and supports long-term disaster resilience.

For Fort Myers Beach residents, this achievement is more than a rating. It is a tangible sign of progress, accountability, and a community moving forward together with confidence.

