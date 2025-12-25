Uncovering the origins of your favorite Christmas carols

‘Tis the season for holly, hot chocolate and the tradition of singing Christmas carols. But what is the origin of some of your favorite holiday classics?

Some say the ritual goes back to the 4th Century, where religious poems like “Angels Hymn” echoed through monasteries. But some will claim the 12th Century classic, “The Friendly Beasts” is the oldest, since it’s the only song still regularly sung today.

Dr. Olapeju Simoyan, the author of “I Played My Best for Him”, explored the history of some timeless Christmas songs and joined us to share why these songs still resonate today.

