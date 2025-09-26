Got growth? 911 says so, building plans show proof

Anyone stuck in traffic — even in the off season — can tell that Lee County is growing. U.S. News and World Report last year ranked the Fort Myers area as the Number 1 fastest growing spot in the country.

Lee County emergency medical services responded to more than 110,000 calls for help last year so it’s no wonder there are five new EMS facilities in the works in the county.

Recently the county agreed to award $5.8 million for the construction of a nearly 7,800 square foot EMS station on Goldenwood Drive just west of Treeline Avenue and Daniels Parkway.

Other new EMS stations are in various phases of construction in San Carlos Park along Alico Road; North Fort Myers on State Road 31; Northern Cape Coral and in Alva along State Road 80.

Last year, commissioners conducted a workshop to discuss the five-year public safety growth plan. In addition to EMS, public safety also includes emergency management, 911 communications and technology services.

To view a video of the workshop, go here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=--QDtIkBpi4 or to view the slide presentation of the workshop, go here: https://leecounty.novusagenda.com/agendapublic/CoverSheet.aspx?ItemID=7076&MeetingID=455

The new station at Goldenwood Drive is expected to be completed in next November.

