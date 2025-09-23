There are some parks that rule over all the others

Have you ever noticed that some parks feel a lot more comfortable than others?

In yet another use case for artificial intelligence, University of Florida researchers morphed the casual comments people leave on Google Maps and TripAdvisor into scientific data that has figured out why some parks rule while others feel like vapid green space.

And in the process, they may have stumbled on an algorithm that could reshape the way cities design and manage public parks.

A University of Florida study published in the journal Ecosystem Services found that parks with mature trees, water features, walking paths, and diverse wildlife consistently ranked highest.

The analysis also showed how different experiences overlap. A jogging trail, for example, might also serve as a place for birdwatching, quiet reflection, and family outings.

The researchers fed more than 30,000 online reviews of parks in Broward County, where nearly two million residents share a limited amount of open space, into a machine learning algorithm.

The AI identified 11 “cultural ecosystem services,” which are intangible benefits, such as beauty, relaxation, inspiration, and recreation that people report experiencing in green spaces but are often overlooked in traditional evaluations.

"By applying AI to countless online reviews, we can now measure these cultural values and understand how park design and planning can be optimized for public wellbeing," Haojie Cao, a doctoral student at UF’s Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center, said.

Urban planners have long relied on methods such as surveys, field inspections and standardized audits, which require trained staff to assess everything from lighting to vandalism.

While thorough, those systems are slow, expensive, and capture only brief moments in time.

