Is there concern with Cape Coral's housing situation?:

One of the areas leading the nation in the increase in foreclosure filings is Cape Coral and the surrounding area. 1-in-2,200 homes are under a foreclosure filing, eerily mimicking the situation that triggered the 2008 housing market crash. But is there a reason for the number of Cape Coral homes in the battle of the bank and what can people looking to sell their house hope to achieve in a “Buyer’s Market”. Karen Borrelli, President of the Royal Palm Coast Realtor Association, sat with us to “pump the breaks” on any concerns in the SWFL housing market.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.