Building a business with artificial intelligence

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published April 17, 2025 at 4:58 AM EDT

As the entrepreneur-in-residence at X (formerly Google X), Clarence Wooten knows how to take complex ideas and turn them into viable businesses. His work at The Moonshot Factory is changing the way innovation is used in business and his experience with AI gives him insight into how to use the changing technological landscape to help start-ups get off the ground. He joined Southwest Florida in Focus to talk about his work with Google and how AI can help entrepreneurs grow their businesses.

GoogleArtificial IntelligenceBusinessEdison AwardsTechnology
