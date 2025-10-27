Several Sanibel Island roads to briefly close for Saturday race

Due to the annual F.I.S.H. "JOG N JAM" 10k/5k Race, several roads on Sanibel Island will be closed briefly on Saturday, November 1.

6:30 to *9:30 a.m. — Eastbound and westbound Periwinkle Way from The Community House to Tarpon Bay Road.

6:30 to*10 a.m. - Tarpon Bay Road from Periwinkle Way to West Gulf Drive.

6:30 to*10 a.m. - West Gulf Drive to Algiers Lane will be closed with the southbound lane open for one way traffic only.

6:30 to *10 a.m.- Island Inn Road from Tarpon Bay Road to Turtle Gait Road.

*Times are approximate and depend on the length of time for runners/walkers to clear the area.

Motorists are advised to be alert for pedestrians in this area and should carefully follow law enforcement instruction and event traffic signage. motorists can expect delays. please plan your travel accordingly.

For information or questions regarding this traffic advisory, please contact the Sanibel Police Department at (239) 472-3111.

Click here for information on F.I.S.H. JOG N JAM Event.

