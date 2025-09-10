How to get paid for environmental renovations

There are many renovations that homeowners can make to give their homes an environmentally conscious boost. However, in Sarasota County, there is a program that incentivizes these projects by offering rebates and assistance in making their ecological changes. Raincheck will pay homeowners to install Best Management Practices that improve water quality and increase storm water infiltration. WGCU’s Sandra Viktorova spoke with local leaders and people who have been able to take advantage of this financially conservative program.

