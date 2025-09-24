Marco Island raises tax rate slightly, puts most of extra money in reserves

It took two hours of discussion, but the city council on Marco Island has approved a budget and a nearly 2% increase in the property tax rate. The new budget year begins October 1.

But none of the extra tax money will be used to repair roads and bridges, at least not immediately. Some on the island claim that those repairs are years overdue.

The tax rate hike will bring in an estimated $482,000, according to the city staff. The council directed that most of that money must go into reserves.

Some council members had trouble with a tax rate hike because they campaigned last year on not raising the rate at all.

Two weeks ago the council earmarked some of the new money to repair a public boardwalk that's been damaged by hurricanes.

But the council changed its mind on committing that money, after at least two members said the boardwalk does not need immediate repairs. That brought about the vote to put most of the extra money in reserves, and possibly decide later whether and how to spend it.

Council member Rene Champagne said that means infrastructure improvements will not get significant funding , if any, for the coming year. He said he will promote the need for a referendum to get money for repairs to roads, bridges, the stormwater drainage system, and boardwalks.

Champagne said the vote of the people would have to authorize the borrowing of at least $40 million to make needed repairs and improvements. He promised to bring up the referendum idea at future council meetings this fall.

The council and city staff had spent a number of lengthy meetings talking about the budget and tax rate before the final vote. At one point during the summer the council agreed to boost the rate by about 34% to pay for road and bridge improvements. But some property taxpayers objected, and the council backed off that increase.

Mike Walcher is a reporter with WGCU News and also teaches Journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.