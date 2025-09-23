Program at Patty Baker Humane Society of Naples allows kids to read to cats

Children of all ages are invited to participate in A Tale for a Tail at the Patty Baker Humane Society of Naples. It’s a one-hour reading program where children read to the cats living at the shelter, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 4 PM. It helps the animals relax and become more adoptable, and helps children practice their reading. Space is limited, so be sure to register at pbhsnaples.org/reading.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.