Suspect arrested in Chabad arson and hate crime probe

Authorities arrested a suspect Monday in connection with an arson and hate crime investigation at the Chabad of Charlotte County.

Blake Richard Hoover, 31, of Charlotte County, faces charges of arson and criminal mischief.

The Sept. 19 fire targeted a children's classroom at the Chabad. Investigators found evidence of an accelerant, as well as the letter "J" spray-painted on the property. In 1938, the letter "J" was stamped on German Jewish passports for identification purposes. No one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

On the morning of Sept. 22, Punta Gorda Police Department received a tip from a family member linking Hoover to the arson and hate crime.

Shortly afterward, another family member contacted the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office with similar information.

Detectives then interviewed Hoover and witnesses, gathering enough evidence for a search warrant.

Punta Gorda Police Chief Pamela Smith condemned the arson and vandalism as "despicable" and praised the collaborative efforts of the agencies involved.

Firefighters respond to a blaze at the Chabad of Charlotte County. (Punta Gorda Police Department)

As the Chabad continues its celebrations for the High Holy Days, an increased police presence will be present to ensure safety measures.

Rabbi Simon Jacobson addressed the following.

"This is not representative of the community. The community here is a unified community. People call Punta Gorda paradise for a reason, and I think one of the reasons is people are tolerant and caring for one another. For the most part, there is no hate," Rabbi Simon Jacobson said. "Thankfully, the authorities have been amazing and to catch the individual who did this."

