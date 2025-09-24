Discovering hidden gems on Florida Road Trip

It’s time to hit the road with Scott Fais as he prepares to take viewers on a journey as part of the latest season of Florida Road Trip. With the 11th season under way (Thursdays at 8:00pm on WGCU), Scott uncovers the hidden gems as he traverses The Sunshine State, from Coral Gables to Pensacola. This season, he is making multiple trips to Southwest Florida, but first he swung by the WGCU Studio to talk about what viewers can expect from another series of exciting adventures.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.