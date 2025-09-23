Southeastern Sunflower viewings at Pepper Ranch Preserve, tickets available

The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Collier County is holding viewings for the native Southeastern Sunflowers, which will be in bloom this October. Visitors can drive through the 2,600 acre ranch to view the flowers.

The viewings will take place Oct. 8 through Oct. 12 from 9 am to 2 pm at the preserve. A free timed-entry ticket will be required for sunset viewing Oct. 8 at 5 pm, and for visits Oct. 10 through 12.

The Southeastern Sunflowers are different than the ones you might think of, Christell Segura with Conservation Collier says.

"They're not the large sunflowers you can buy in the stores," Segura said. "They're smaller, native wildflowers, kind of like the Black Eyed Susans you see up north. But they're beautiful, and they just cover acres of the preserve."

To get tickets for a viewing, visit https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers. No ticket is required for the Oct. 8 and Oct. 12 viewings from 9 am to 2 pm.

