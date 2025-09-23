Inspiring the next generation of Miccosukee Tribe

Deep in the heart of The Everglades lies the homeland for the Miccosukee Tribe. After forced settlement in the region, they were recognized as a sovereign nation by The United States in 1962 and since, generations developed a deep connection with the land. There are an estimated 660 members of the tribe that presently live within the national park and tribal leaders say that preserving their culture is key to their survival. WGCU’s Jennifer Crawford was given access to the tribe to learn how the future generations are being inspired to keep their ancestral traditions flourishing.

