Electric vehicle sales soar as federal incentives set to end

As much as $7,500 in federal consumer incentives to buy or lease new and used electric and hybrid vehicles will disappear soon.

As part of the Biden administration's bipartisan "Inflation Reduction Act of 2022", the breaks were to continue until 2032. But under the Republican-passed so-called "Big Beautiful Bill," they will expire on September 30th, 2025.

Meanwhile, EV sales are breaking records in Florida and nationwide, and the nonprofit Veloz is educating consumers who might want to go electric, make an informed choice.

WGCU's Marc Garber talked with Executive Director Josh Boone, who began with a translation of "Veloz".

WGCU's Marc Garber with Josh Boone, Executive Director of "Veloz." Executive Director Josh Boone Listen • 4:16

Veloz does not support, promote, or endorse any particular car manufacturer.

Learn more at the interactive "Electric For All" website.

