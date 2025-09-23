Immokalee affordable housing applications to open Oct. 1

The Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance (IFHA) will open a new housing application cycle on Oct 1. Sixteen qualifying families will receive the opportunity to live in a two- or three- bedroom apartment. Four of the units are designated for people with special needs.

Applications will be accepted from Oct 15 to Nov 1. Arol Buntzman, chair and CEO of the Alliance, says housing will be given on a first-qualified, first-served basis.

"There's a very extreme shortage of safe, affordable housing for rent in Immokalee. There's almost no vacancies at all. The first ones that apply will be the first ones to get the apartments," Buntzman said.

Families or individuals earning between $35,000 and $65,900 are eligible. Rent is capped at 30% of a family's income. Applicants must provide official documents that prove a lawful presence in the United States. Families living or working in Immokalee will be prioritized to receive housing. The move-in date for this cycle's approved families will be Jan 2026.

The set of sixteen families will occupy one of eight planned buildings for a larger affordable housing community of eight buildings, spearheaded by IFHA. The complex's community center will open in spring 2026.

To apply or get more information, contact Lillie Flores at Lillie_Flores@ImmokaleeFairHousing.org or at 941-237-7140.

