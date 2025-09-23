NCH to open women's cancer division, including research as well as care

On October 1, Naples Comprehensive Health will open a division of Gynecologic Oncology to treat women’s cancers, an area of care that has often sent patients to other parts of the state.

Heading up the effort is Dr. Edward Grendys, a national leader in gynecologic care. The center will be affiliated with Northwestern Hospital in Chicago, and will take part in research along with patient care.

“That research team is going to allow us to bring in national study protocols," said Dr. Grendys. "We're in the process of being admitted to the two major study groups, who pretty much help us obtain access to protocols, study medications, to provide these trials for people regionally, so they won't have to travel to outside university settings.”

Grendys explains further that the center will have its own floor in the NCH North Naples hospital off Immokalee Road.

“They've provided us with our own floor on the hospital to only see and treat cancer patients, which allows us to train the entire nursing staff for oncologic care,” said Grendys.

The hospital hopes to expand the division to a full cancer care center.

