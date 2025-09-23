FGCU ranks 318th among nation's universities in U.S. News' annual ratings

Among more than 1,700 institutions rated in the annual U.S. News & World Report's Best Colleges list, Florida Gulf Coast University ranks 318th overall among national universities.

Its acceptance rate is 77 percent.

Tuition and fees are about half the national average for in-state students. That's $6,118 compared with $12,422.

More than half of all FGCU students graduate within six years (57%).

U.S. News uses up to 17 factors to measure academic quality and graduate success.

Other findings in the report specific to FGCU include: