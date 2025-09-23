FGCU ranks 318th among nation's universities in U.S. News' annual ratings
Among more than 1,700 institutions rated in the annual U.S. News & World Report's Best Colleges list, Florida Gulf Coast University ranks 318th overall among national universities.
Its acceptance rate is 77 percent.
Tuition and fees are about half the national average for in-state students. That's $6,118 compared with $12,422.
More than half of all FGCU students graduate within six years (57%).
U.S. News uses up to 17 factors to measure academic quality and graduate success.
Other findings in the report specific to FGCU include:
- Student-faculty ratio: 1:21
- Full-time faculty gender distribution: 53.1% male; 46.9% female
- Part-time faculty gender distribution: 53.2% female; 46.8% male
- Rank among top public schools: 170
- Rank among top U.S. business schools: 141 (at schools where a doctorate is not offered)
- Rank among nursing programs: 249
- Tuition for out-of-state students: $25,162 (compared with a national average of $29,909)
- Total undergraduate enrollment: 14,227 (fall 2023)
- Total graduate enrollment: 1,940 (fall 2023)
Size of main campus: 700 acres