Kat Epple performs on flute at the Baker Museum of Art Sept. 24

Kat Epple performs on flute on the Baker Art Museum patio on Wednesday, Sept. 24. This free event features outdoor tableside seating and free admission to the museum’s exhibitions. Food, wine and other beverages will be available for purchase.

Epple performs on indigenous flutes that she has collected during her travels around the world. The Peabody, Edward R. Murrow and Emmy winner has released 42 albums and scored films for National Geographic, "Nova" and Valentino fashion house, as well as Laura DeBruce’s award-winning independent documentary, “On Sanibel: The Hurricane Diaries.”

Her performance runs from 6 to 9 p.m.

In the event of rain, Epple will perform inside the museum.

Courtesy of Baker Museum of Art / Baker Museum of Art Art After Hours takes place on the patio between the Baker Museum of Art and Artis-Naples' Hayes Hall.

MORE INFORMATION:

Kat Epple is an Emmy and Peabody Award-winning composer, synthesist and flutist. Her compositions on keyboard, digital technology, world flutes, and other acoustic instruments, include a huge variety of musical styles including world music, new age, jazz, metal, orchestral film scores, children’s, electronic space music, Native, and ambient music.

Courtesy of Kat Epple / Kat Epple Composer, synthesist and flutist Kat Epple

In addition to National Geographic and PBS "Nova," she composes and produces music for television and film scores for CNN, Carl Sagan, The Travel Channel, The History Channel, HGN, MTV, "The Guiding Light," NASA, and Apple Computers, among others.

Epple has performed music at Guggenheim Museums; New York Metropolitan Museum of Art; The United Nations; London’s Union Chapel; Palazzo dei Diamanti, Italy; National Gallery; Africa; and Asia.

On view at the Baker Museum of Art are:



“In the Making: Sketches, Studies and Maquettes from the Permanent Collection:” This exhibition offers a unique opportunity to explore artists’ creative processes by showcasing over 30 works from The Baker Museum’s permanent collection. Among the featured artists are Olga Costa, Sonia Delaunay, Morgan Russell, Mark di Suvero and Alice Trumbull Mason. The comprehensive exhibition provides a rare chance to witness the evolution of an artwork, from initial sketches to fully realized works of art. Located on the first floor of The Baker Museum. Runs through Oct. 26.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The Paley Gates stand at the entrance to the Baker Museum of Art patio.

The Baker Museum of Art is not only celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2025, but also has recently become fully accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, which places The Baker Museum among approximately the top 3% of museums in the U.S. and the only accredited museum of any kind in Collier County. Read more on WGCU .

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The Baker Museum patio is home to Heidi's Place, which serves food and beverages during Art After Hours.

Art After Hours at The Baker Museum occurs on the last Wednesday of each month from 6 to 9 p.m. With live music performed by local musicians, food and beverages available for purchase at Heidi’s Place, and free admission to all museum exhibitions, Art After Hours is a fun evening of art and entertainment for audiences of all ages.

