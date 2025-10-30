© 2025 WGCU News
Can reclaimed water be part of SWFL’s future?

Southwest Florida’s population continues to boom with Charlotte County seeing a nearly 19% increase in new residents since 2020, according to Charlotte County Economic Development. One of the struggles the region is facing is access to clean water.

Florida is leading the nation in reclaimed water, but is cleaning sewage water a viable option for SWFL’s drinking water future? WGCU’s Tom Bayles recently took part in a tour of a water reclamation facility, where he left with more questions than answers.

