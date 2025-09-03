FGCU, Babcock to construct living laboratory on ranch site

Once Florida Gulf Coast University and Babcock Ranch announced their long-term

collaboration, it was clear that the partnership would be more than just an expansion. For students, educators, and residents alike, the initiative brought a sense of possibility, along with concerns about organization, dimension, and impact.

The project, which involves plans for a 125,000-square-foot facility in the nation’s first solar-powered town, is presented as a living laboratory that combines research, sustainability, and community engagement. For FGCU President Aysegul Timur, the initiative is a natural progression.

“The extension is part of our maturity,” Timur said. “Our footprint in the region is growing along with that growth. We can use Babcock Ranch as a living laboratory.”

Since the initial land discussions in 2016, FGCU has been strengthening connections with Babcock Ranch. The official agreement, signed in 2023, calls for graduate programs in sustainability and resiliency, as well as conferences and multidisciplinary research in water management, building, education, and sustainable business.

The idea, while still in creation, is ambitious. Timur stated that FGCU will not arrange core undergraduate classes at Babcock, recognizing the 40-minute travel from campus as an obstacle.

Instead, the site will cater to graduate students, specialist programs, and large-scale sustainability workshops.

“Big innovation and big ideas are the goal,” Timur said.

For Babcock Ranch executives, the collaboration is consistent with their founding principles.

“Education has been a foundational pillar of ours since we started,” said Tyler Kitson, a

representative for the community’s development group. “We built our first school before having any homeowners in Babcock. That, along with our focus on sustainability and resilience, aligns exactly with what FGCU has been doing.”

Kitson described the proposed facility as an “iconic” structure that will help encourage additional residential and commercial development. The project, which is planned to begin in early 2026 and be completed by 2027, would bring together graduate students, researchers, professors, and community members in a collective center.

For Babcock Ranch residents, the university’s presence guarantees growth in a town that centers themselves on green ingenuity yet is geographically remote.

Joe Fazulio, a retired teacher who relocated to Babcock two years ago, sees the relationship as beneficial.

“These things are an enhancement to the neighborhood,” Fazulio said. “Since Babcock is kind of in the middle of nowhere, any time you can add things of value in terms of education and entertainment, it makes the community more robust in the best way.”

He expects the project will provide possibilities not only for FGCU students, but also for

residents who want to continue learning. His only concern: traffic. With only one main route into and out of town, Fazulio is concerned that additional traffic could congest local roads.

Among FGCU students, anticipation is matched with logistical worries. The potential is clear for students majoring in environmental studies and associated fields. However, for some, the long commute may exceed the benefits.

Bea Olson, an FGCU sophomore majoring in environmental studies, believes the project is a community triumph rather than a campus necessity.

“It seems like more of a better opportunity for the community rather than the school itself,” Olson said. “Beyond having specific classes or projects tied to your major, I don’t know that students would see the benefit of commuting over to Babcock.”

FGCU senior Jamie Morris agreed that the ranch offers interesting research opportunities, notably in renewable energy, water management, and sustainable building methods. But she was concerned about the isolation that students may experience if they had to commute frequently.

“It’s a very long drive,” Morris said. “In order for it to be realistic, courses over there would have to be special topics classes held once a week. Asking students to drive 40 minutes multiple times a week would be unreasonable.”

Still, she believes the opportunity for hands-on experience is unbeatable. “Babcock already has so much experience with sustainable development. For students to see firsthand involvement with resiliency in their own community is a great opportunity.”

Faculty members also see potential in the new site, but caution that its success depends on design and commitment.

Dr. Stefan Carpenter, an environmental studies professor at FGCU, said he is willing to teach at Babcock, partly because he already lives closer to the ranch than the main campus.

“You put a one-room schoolhouse, it’s not going to offer too much,” Carpenter said. “You put a state-of-the-art, enormous facility with tons of lab space, it might get interesting.”

Carpenter believes the location may draw students for electives and unique projects, but most undergraduate students will still select classes according to what they need to graduate. He also stressed the potential for larger social science study, ranging from human-nature connections to the dynamics of a planned green community.

“Motivated students are motivated regardless of their environment,” he said. “But the advantage here is the environment itself and the opportunities it brings.”

With construction still months away and final design concepts unknown, much of the

collaboration remains optimistic. However, both FGCU and Babcock officials emphasize flexibility, trying to establish an environment that responds to student requirements, regional employment demands, and community engagement.

For folks like Fazulio, adaptability is important. “There’s a lot of new abilities for residents and students to participate from different areas of interest,” he said. “It could bring more opportunities for current students and for the residents who never want to stop learning.”

For students like Olson and Morris, the success criteria will be whether the advantages justify the commute.

And for officials like Timur and Kitson, the project provides an opportunity to put Southwest Florida at the core of environmental education.

“Babcock Ranch is a national phenomenon as the first solar-powered town in the United States,” Timur said. “FGCU is aligning with this national model in teaching sustainability. This partnership will take us to the next level.”

