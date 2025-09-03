Kaitlyn Veras

Once Florida Gulf Coast University and Babcock Ranch announced their long-termcollaboration, it was clear that the partnership would be more than just an expansion. Forstudents, educators, and residents alike, the initiative brought a sense of possibility, along with concerns about organization, dimension, and impact.The project, which involves plans for a 125,000-square-foot facility in the nation’s first solar-powered town, is presented as a living laboratory that combines research, sustainability, and community engagement.