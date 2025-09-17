Southwest Florida law enforcement adapts to rising mental health crisis calls

Law enforcement officers in Southwest Florida responding to a mental health crisis stress that their duties require more than just training and fast decisions. It also requires empathy, patience, and understanding that not every emergency is a crime.

Authorities in Lee County, Cape Coral, and Fort Myers are adapting to the rise in mental health calls, which police chiefs say now account for a considerable portion of their workload.

Some agencies rely on crisis intervention training (CIT), while others have implemented co-responder programs that combine police with psychologists. Residents and experts believe that, while tactics vary, law enforcement’s role in attending to people in distress has evolved significantly in recent years.

Todd Olmer, a supervisor with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, noted the calls are frequently unanticipated.

“These are very unpredictable events,” Olmer said. “The decision to use force is up to the person’s actions. We try to build rapport, listen and remove distractions, but sometimes intervention is immediate to save lives.”

Olmer described responding to a man standing on the edge of a bridge. Rather than barking orders, deputies asked questions about his family and future. The man eventually stepped down. In another instance, agents pursued a woman wielding a knife. When she dropped the weapon unexpectedly, Olmer stated her first words were, “Can you take me to the hospital?”

“Those are the moments when you realize the difference between a criminal and someone who needs help,” Olmer said.

The Sheriff’s Office collaborates with non-profits such as Better Together, which offers family support, and Crisis K9, which uses therapy dogs in emergencies. Olmer states that the goal is to avoid injuries while ensuring officer safety.

Cape Coral police Officer Mercedes Simonds estimates that roughly half of that agency’s officers have undergone CIT. The 40-hour course offers de-escalation strategies and addresses disorders like schizophrenia, autism, and Alzheimer’s disease.

“Every situation is different, some people talk some won’t,” Simonds said. “You build rapport, you give them options, but you always keep safety in mind.”

Simonds, who has a master’s degree in forensic psychology, said officers are frequently asked to go beyond typical policing. She added that giving people in crisis minor choices, like allowing them to choose whether to sit or stand, can help them feel more in control.

“We wear a lot of hats, and our job is to find solutions, not just take people to jail,” Simonds said.

In Fort Myers, Sergeant Albert Antonini implemented a different strategy. The city police department just introduced a co-responder program, which sends officers into the field alongside mental health specialists.

“Law enforcement wasn’t equipped to truly handle these situations,” Antonini said. “If it’s a minor crime and they’re mentally ill, we try to divert them out of jail and get them the help they need.”

Antonini reported that 60% of the department’s calls today entail someone suffering from a mental illness, compared to only a small percentage when he started his work over 30 years ago. His division analyzes immediately whether individuals fit the criteria for involuntary hospitalization under Florida’s Baker Act and connects others with resources.

“The majority of our interactions end with somebody lowering their crisis to the point we can talk to them,” said Antonini. “Maybe one in 10 escalates to where we actually have to use some sort of force.”

However, Antonini acknowledged the ongoing difficulties.

“There are a lot of good intentions out there, but not a lot of defined places,” he said. “If I need transportation, medication, or long-term care, there’s no clear path. It’s confusing even for us, so imagine how hard it is for the average person.”

Although law enforcement emphasizes training and collaboration, some citizens believe the system still falls short.

Kevin German, a Southwest Florida resident, said his experiences with addiction and mental health made him skeptical of law enforcement. He recalls being charged as a teenager and eventually arrested for narcotics possession.

“I may be very untrustworthy of it because I felt like there was nobody there to defend me,” German said.

He described jail as providing no mental health care other than refilling prescriptions.

“You kind of feel like a caged animal,” he said. “They don’t look into the reasoning behind it. They just see an action and base everything off that.”

German compared this with his experience in rehabilitation programs, where counselors assisted him in addressing the underlying causes of his behavior and developing coping skills.

“In rehab, they help you out. They speak to you; they look for character traits. They try to wean you off medication,” he said. “In jail, nobody really directs any attention to mental health.”

German stated that police personnel are not appropriately prepared to respond to people in crisis, and agencies should create divisions manned by psychologists or psychiatrists rather than sending armed policemen.

“Sending a guy with a gun is not going to help,” he said. “Be patient and understand that person isn’t in the right state of mind.”

German mentioned programs he had observed when he lived in Broward County, where specialized mental health response teams are called in place of regular officers.

“I believe all counties should have that,” he said.

Experts say German’s stance reflects a long-standing imbalance between criminal justice and mental health systems. Dr. Dave Thomas, a former police officer and professor at Florida Gulf Coast University, claims that when mental health facilities shut down in the 1970’s, law enforcement was unprepared for what followed.

“When I started back in 1978, there was nothing,” Thomas said. “All the mental health institutions were shut down, and suddenly officers had to deal with people in crisis without training.”

He stated that, while CIT and co-responder programs have benefited outcomes, services are still dispersed.

“The public doesn’t understand that if a person has any form of weapon during a psychotic episode, sometimes force is the only way to control the situation,” Thomas said. “But the process is not about arresting them; you detain them, get them help, and then release them.”

Despite differing techniques, officers and residents agree that mental health calls are now an inescapable part of policing, demanding new approaches.

Antonini stated that his objective is to keep people in distress out of the criminal justice system. Simonds emphasized the necessity of flexibility and providing options. Olmer encouraged collaborations with non-profits. German urges authorities to send professionals rather than armed officers.

“Just because someone is mentally ill doesn’t mean you can’t have a conversation with them,” Antonini said. “If you treat people with dignity and respect, you’re going to get the same in return.”

Thomas stressed that the challenge is only escalating.

“It’s not going away,” he said. “Mental health calls are only going to increase. The question is whether law enforcement can keep adapting to meet the need.”

