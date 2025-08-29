Fort Myers nonprofit helps sheriffs association launch statewide autism ID cards

A new effort is being launched in Florida to enhance the relationship between law enforcement and people with autism. Sandra Worth, founder and executive director of My Autism Connection, is collaborating with the Florida Sheriffs Association to implement an autism identification program. For Worth, the initiative hits close to home.

“As the founder of My Autism Connection and mother of an adult son on the autism spectrum...also the wife of a retired law enforcement officer, so it was my thought to always have both my husband and son come home safely every day,” Worth said.

The program will be issuing lifetime-valid autism identification cards in the sheriffs' signature green color. Information about various behaviors that law enforcement personnel may come across, such as stimming and people who are unable to communicate or approach too closely, will be included on the front of the card. Worth described the concept as straightforward.

"It's just saying, 'I'm autistic. This is how I communicate, I may behave differently, and here are some things that are helpful to you.'"

The back provides emergency contact information. But Worth's organization isn't stopping at state lines. They've partnered with the National Public Safety Alliance for Individuals with Disabilities to create a database families can use while traveling.

"This is a nationwide program that provides support to law enforcement [and] families when they're traveling out of state," Worth said. "They can enter their information into a database, that would then get sent to the location they’re going to visit. If, let's say, the individual has concerns such as elopement or just other questioning behaviors, law enforcement agencies in the local area can then respond appropriately using the tips and directives that the family has supplied them within [the] database."

The program is a further development of Florida's 2024 statute requiring law enforcement personnel to receive autistic spectrum information training. The database is now operational, and the ID cards will start to be distributed next month.