'The Crucible' at Sarasota Players headlines 23 shows onstage this week at Southwest Florida theaters

This week, two shows open, four close, 16 continue their runs and there is one limited engagement at Southwest Florida equity, community and high school theaters.

OPENING

“Dear Jack, Dear Louise” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: Two strangers, a military doctor and an aspiring actress, meet by letter during World War II. They hope to be together someday, but the war rages on and keeps them apart for years. Can a relationship built on letters alone survive the forces trying to wrench them apart? Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig’s play about his parents’ courtship is a joyous, comedic, and heartwarming love story for the ages. Stars Pete Winfrey as Jack and Oriana Lada as Louise. Opens March 26. Runs to April 26. Previews are March 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m. Opens Thursday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m. Continues Friday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 28 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 29 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-261-7529 or visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/7761/34001.

“The Crucible” [The Sarasota Players]: “The Crucible” is a gripping, cautionary tale of mass hysteria and the power of speaking truth to fear—proving that some voices, no matter how persecuted, cannot be silenced. Preview March 25. Opens March 26. Runs to April 5. This week’s performances are Wednesday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 29 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://purchase.theplayers.org/EventAvailability?EventId=4001&ref=bookNow&scroll=timeAndDates or telephone 941-552-8879.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENTS

“Chicago the Musical” [Lightning Theatre Company at Lehigh Senior High School]: Enter a world of jazz, crime, and razzle dazzle. In “Roaring Twenties” Chicago, chorine Roxie Hart murders a faithless lover and convinces her hapless husband, Amos, to take the rap... until he finds out he's been duped and turns on Roxie. Convicted and sent to death row, Roxie and another "Merry Murderess," Velma Kelly, vie for the spotlight and the headlines, ultimately joining forces in search of the "American Dream": fame, fortune, and acquittal. Three performances, March 26, 27 and 28. For tickets, go to https://gofan.co/app/school/FL16972

CLOSING

Courtesy of Cultural Park Theatre / Cultural Park Theatre 'Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville' closes at Cultural Park Theatre March 29.

“Escape to Margaritaville” [Cultural Park Theatre]: “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville” is a musical comedy featuring the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Margaritaville,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Fins,” “Volcano,” and many more. With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia (“My Name is Earl,” “Raising Hope”) and Emmy nominee Mike O’Malley (“Survivor’s Remorse,” “Shameless”), this hilarious, heartwarming musical is the party you’ve been waiting for! Closes March 29. This week’s performances are Friday, March 27 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 28 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 29 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-772-5862 or visit https://0sculturalparktheatreorg.thundertix.com/events/246183.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 'How I Got Over Gospel Revue' closes March 29 at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe.

“How I Got Over, A Gospel Revue” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: In 2017 Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe premiered “How I Got Over” at the National (now International) Black Theatre Festival to rave reviews. To celebrate the 2025-2026 "Soul of a People" season, WBTT is presenting the gospel revue on the Donnelly Theatre main stage. This show features the gospel music you know and love as only WBTT can imagine it, accompanied by the sizzling live WBTT band. Traditional songs like “Travelin’ Shoes,” “Amazing Grace” and “When The Saints Go Marching In” are combined with more current ones such as “Elijah Rock,” “Oh Happy Day,” and “His Eye Is On The Sparrow” to bring you a show that’s sung from WBTT’s heart. Experience the joy and hope of gospel music in this high-energy, electrifying show. You haven’t seen gospel like this before! For more, visit “Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe continues its ‘Soul of a People’ theater season with gospel revue.” Closes March 29. This week’s performances are Tuesday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Saturday, March 28 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 292 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, telephone 941-366-1505 or visit https://westcoastblacktheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket#/events/a0SRg000004p8xJMAQ.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Players / Florida Studio Players 'November' closes in the Joan Jenks Auditorium at Golden Gate Community Center on March 29.

“November” [The Studio Players]: “November” is David Mamet's new Oval Office satire. It depicts one day in the life of a beleaguered American commander-in-chief. It's November in the presidential election year, and incumbent Charles Smith's chances for re-election are looking grim. Approval ratings are down, his money's running out, and nuclear war might be imminent. Though his staff has thrown in the towel and his wife has begun to prepare for her post-White House life, Chuck isn't ready to give up just yet. Amidst the biggest fight of his political career, the president has to find time to pardon a couple of turkeys — saving them from the slaughter before Thanksgiving — and this simple PR event inspires Smith to risk it all in attempt to win back public support. With Mamet's characteristic no-holds-barred style and under the direction of Brett Marston, “November” is a scathingly hilarious take on the state of America today and the lengths to which people will go to win. Closes March 29. This week’s performances are Friday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 29 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://events.ticketleap.com/tickets/the-studio-players/november-by-david-mament#/ or telephone 239-398-9192.

Courtesy of Frank Blocker / Frank Blocker Wednesday is last chance to see Frank Blocker in 'Stabilized Not Controlled' at the Norris Center Theatre.

“Stabilized Not Controlled” [The Norris Center]: Each Wednesday evening in March, the Norris Center Auditorium in Naples is featuring performances of the multi award-winning comedy “Stabilized Not Controlled,” written and performed by Southwest Florida-based actor, director, playwright, and educator Frank Blocker, who has been dubbed the man of 100 voices. It’s a dark comedy blending theatre, stand-up and character comedy. The story takes place in a five-story walkup on Manhattan’s Upper East Side where the greedy landlord dubbed “Killer Joe” is fighting his rent-stabilized tenants for control of the building as the colorful tenants fight to stay in their homes. For more, hear John Davis’ interview of Blocker on Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition. For tickets, call 239-213-3049 or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/cit-of-naples-18198482853.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre This Tony-nominated experience celebrates the original wild child who shaped a generation.

“A Night with Janis Joplin” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Keating Theatre]: “A Night with Janis Joplin” unleashes one of the world’s most fiery voices in a high-voltage celebration. Joined by the unmistakable artists who inspired her – icons like Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, and Etta James – Janis ignites the stage with explosive energy. Featuring hits like “Piece of My Heart” and “Me and Bobby McGee,” this Tony-nominated experience celebrates the original wild child who shaped a generation. Stars Francesca Ferrari (“A Night with Janis Joplin” National Tour, North Carolina Theater and Ivoryton Playhouse). Also, hear/read, “Florida Studio Theatre celebrates ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll with Tony-nominated ‘Night with Janis Joplin.’” Extended to April 12. This week’s available performances are Wednesday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-stage-iii-series/a-night-with-janis-joplin.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre Winner of seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, 'Annie' follows a spirited orphan’s adventures in New York City during the Great Depression.

“Annie” [Venice Theatre]: Winner of seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, "Annie" follows a spirited orphan’s adventures in New York City during the Great Depression. The sun will come out tomorrow in this smash-hit musical featuring our community’s “stars-to-be.” There are two casts. The red cast is led by Emery Ledbetter as Annie and Joseph Giglia as Warbucks. The blue cast features Cora Clinch as Annie and John Lemon as Warbucks. Runs to April 4. For tickets, visit https://venicetheatre.org/events/annie/ or telephone 941-488-1115.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall This Andrew Lloyd Webber, record-breaking musical is a dazzling spectacle of music, dance, and fantasy.

“CATS” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: This Andrew Lloyd Webber, record-breaking musical is a dazzling spectacle of music, dance, and fantasy. On one magical night, the Jellicle Cats gather for their annual ball, where their wise leader, Old Deuteronomy, will choose one cat to be reborn. As each cat shares their story — from the mischievous Rum Tum Tugger to the hauntingly beautiful Grizabella — you’ll be swept into a mesmerizing world of mystery and wonder. Featuring the iconic song "Memory," “CATS” is a breathtaking celebration of life, second chances, and the power of community. For more, read “Broadway Palm and Cape Coral Animal Shelter join forces to draw attention to Lee County cat crisis.” Runs to April 4. This week’s performances are Tuesday, March 24 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 25 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 27 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, March 28 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. [Lunch for matinee performances is at 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. for twilight and evening shows.] For tickets, visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/cats/ or telephone 239-278-4422.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'Eisenhower, This Piece of Ground' is a gripping solo portrait of one of America’s most steady hands in turbulent times.

“Eisenhower, This Piece of Ground” [Bowne’s Lab at Florida Studio Theatre]: History remembers the general. This play introduces the man. In a candid reflection on leadership, legacy, and the weight of responsibility, Dwight D. Eisenhower reveals the private doubts and steadfast convictions that defined a president’s time in office. A gripping solo portrait of one of America’s most steady hands in turbulent times. Extended through April 5. This week’s performances are sold out except Saturday, March 28 at 1 p.m. and Sunday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/production/74438?_gl=1*70ldur*_gcl_au*MTE3NTM2MTY2OC4xNzY4MTY1NDUw.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre '4000' miles is onstage at Players Circle Theatre through April 4.

“4000 Miles” [Players Circle Theater]: After a cross-country bike trip, young Leo makes an unplanned visit to his feisty 91-year-old grandmother Vera in her Greenwich Village apartment. Over the course of a single month, these unlikely roommates infuriate, bewilder, and ultimately reach each other in this charming dramedy. Runs to April 5. This week’s performances are Wednesday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 28 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 29 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://playerscircletheater.com/series/4000-miles/ or telephone 239-800-3292.

“How I Learned to Drive” [Venice Theatre]: Paula Vogel’s riveting debut won the Pulitzer Prize and multiple Tony and Drama Desk Awards. It’s a fearless, sad, and frightening memory play about an adolescent girl and her uncle. The only man in her life who treats her well is the man who gets far too close to her. Runs to April 4. For tickets, visit https://venicetheatre.org/events/how-i-learned-to-drive/ or telephone 941- 488-1115.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre website Drawing inspiration from audience suggestions, the cast of FST Improv weaves sketches, musical numbers, and classic improv games that pay tribute to this beautiful spot in paradise we hold dear.

“Life’s a Beach” [Florida Studio Theatre in Bowne’s Lab]: Drawing inspiration from audience suggestions, the cast of FST Improv weaves sketches, musical numbers, and classic improv games that pay special tribute to this beautiful spot in paradise we hold dear. From the epic annual snowbird migration and abundant roundabout confusion to dogs in strollers and seemingly never-ending construction, nothing is safe from a good-spirited tease in this audience-favorite FST Improv show. Runs to April 18. This week’s performance is Saturday, April 28 at 8:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/lifes-a-beach.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre Based on a 1960s B-Movie, “Little Shop” is packed with laughs, thrills, chills, and all the hit songs it made famous.

“Little Shop of Horrors” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: At Mushnik’s Skid Row Florists, down-on-his-luck Seymour pines for his beautiful co-worker, Audrey (who is trapped in an abusive relationship with a sadomasochistic dentist). When Seymour stumbles across a strange and interesting new plant – with an unquenchable thirst for human blood – it looks like all his dreams may come true. Based on a 1960s B-Movie, “Little Shop” is packed with laughs, thrills, chills, and all the hit songs it made famous – “Skid Row,” “Feed Me”, “Suddenly Seymour,” and more! A deviously delicious American cult classic! For more, read “Florida Rep’s Audrey II is a goliath.” Runs to April 12. This week’s performances are Tuesday, March 17 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, March 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m.; Friday, March 20 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, March 21 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1232082 or telephone 239-332-4488.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre website Pandemonium erupts in this high-energy comedy filled with mistaken identities, romantic entanglements, and outrageous twists.

“Love, Lies and the Lottery” [Off Broadway Palm]: Secrets, surprises, and plenty of laughs unfold when a winning lottery ticket goes missing. Pandemonium erupts in this high-energy comedy filled with mistaken identities, romantic entanglements, and outrageous twists. As lies pile up and the truth unravels, relationships are tested, and hilarity ensues. With love on the line and a fortune at stake, get ready for a whirlwind of humor and heartfelt surprises. Runs to April 11. This week’s performances are Tuesday, March 24 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 25 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 27 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, March 28 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. [Lunch for matinee performances is at 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. for twilight and evening shows.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/love-lies-and-the-lottery/.

“9 to 5” [The Naples Players]: An uproarious and uplifting musical that has audiences laughing, singing, and rooting for the underdogs. With Tony-nominated toe-tapping songs by Dolly Parton and unforgettable moments, “9 to 5 The Musical” is a celebration of friendship and resilience, and proves the power of standing up for what’s right. Runs to April 12. Performs in the Kizzie Theatre. This week’s performances are Wednesday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 28 at 2 p.m. [RELAXED PERFORMANCE] and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 29 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, telephone 239-263-7990 or visit https://naplesplayers.org/tickets/9-to-5/.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Quirky, charming, and packed with guilty pleasures, 'One Hit Wonders' proves that sometimes one hit is all you need.

“One Hit Wonders” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Court Cabaret]: “One Hit Wonders” is a toe-tapping celebration of those unforgettable songs that lit up the charts and became part of our lives one time. From the epic storytelling of “American Pie” to the carefree whistle of “Don’t Worry, Be Happy,” this show celebrates the artists who gave us a single great hit. Quirky, charming, and packed with guilty pleasures, “One Hit Wonders” proves that sometimes one hit is all you need. For more, visit “Part of the fun with Florida Studio Theatre’s ‘One Hit Wonders’ is discovering which songs are included in the revue.” Runs to June 21. This week’s performances are sold out. For tickets later in the run, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/production/74334?_gl=1*7g5sc4*_gcl_au*MTQ3MzI5MzQyOC4xNzcwNTg5NTc3.

Courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony website This show will thrill fans of the doo-wop genre.

“Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream” [Southwest Florida Theatre]: A fledgling doo-wop quartet hopes to launch their careers by winning a national radio contest. As the group navigates harmony onstage and conflict offstage, they face romantic entanglements, personal setbacks and the pressures of ambition. In addition to the title song, “Life Could Be a Dream (Sh-Boom)”, the show features such renowned doo-wop standards as “Unchained Melody,” “Duke of Earl” (Gene Chandler), “I Only Have Eyes for You” (The Flamingoes), “Tears on My Pillow” (Little Anthony and The Imperials) and “Runaround Sue” (Dion). For more, hear/read, “Southwest Florida Theatre transports audiences back to the 1950s with ‘Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream’.” Runs to April 4. This week’s performances are Tuesday, March 24 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, March 25 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, March 26 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Friday, March 27 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-277-1700 or visit https://gulfcoastsymphony.org/concert/sh-boom-life-could-be-a-dream/.

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre Named a New York Times Critic's Pick, this 'bright, strange and mesmerizing marvel' is a provocative comedy about sacrifice and the ethics of discovery.

“The Apiary” [Urbanite Theatre]: It's 22 years into the future, and honeybees are nearly extinct, except for those kept alive in labs. When a shocking event leads to an even more shocking boost in bee populations, an overqualified new lab assistant, Zora, and her talkative co-worker Pilar must decide just how far they'll go to keep the population growing... and the whole thing under wraps from their overstressed, budget-conscious supervisor, Gwen. Named a New York Times Critic's Pick, this "bright, strange and mesmerizing marvel" is a provocative comedy about sacrifice and the ethics of discovery, penned by 2022 Modern Works Festival finalist Kate Douglas. Runs to April 19. This week’s performances are sold out. For tickets to shows later in the run, visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/34772/production/1238931 or telephone 941-321-1397.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse 'The Importance of Being Earnest' runs at Gulfshore Playhouse through April 4.

“The Importance of Being Earnest” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: This wildly witty comedy set in the beauty and grandeur of Victorian England is one of the funniest plays ever written. Two debonair bachelors, Jack and Algernon, each lead a hidden double life to shirk responsibilities and follow their whims. But when their alter egos have the chance to win the hearts of two society ladies, hijinks ensue as they try not to get tangled up in their own web of lies. You won’t want to miss the hilarious twists and turns of this timeless comedy. Runs to April 4. Performances are Tuesday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 25 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 28 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 29 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-261-7529 or visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/7759/34201.

“The Pirate Ship and the Sea Monster and other winning plays [Keating Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre]: Set sail on a journey of imagination in this cherished annual production featuring winning plays written by elementary students from around the world. From a pirate ship facing off with a sea monster to a forest full of unlikely heroes, these short plays are brought to life by professional actors, celebrating the boundless creativity of children for over 30 years. Runs to May 2. This week’s performances are Saturday, March 28 at 10 a.m. and noon. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-childrens-theatre/the-pirate-ship-and-the-sea-monster-and-other-winning-plays or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'Three Pianos' honors the legacy of the great piano storytellers.

“Three Pianos” [Florida Studio Theatre]: They broke the rules. They rewrote the charts. And they made us all believe that a single piano could change everything. Florida Studio Theatre’s “Three Pianos” is a high-energy musical celebration of the artists who transformed 88 keys into pure magic. From Billy Joel to Stevie Wonder, from Carole King to Sara Bareilles, these are the performers who refused to play by the rules—using melody, rhythm, and poetry to redefine what popular music could be. Created by Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins and Sarah Durham, with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser, “Three Pianos” honors the legacy of the great piano storytellers. For more, hear/read on WGCU, “Florida Studio Theatre celebrates piano legends who refused to play by the rules.” Runs through April 27. This week’s performances are sold out except Tuesday, March 24 at 6 p.m. and Thursday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets to shows later in the run, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-cabaret-series/three-pianos/subscribe-to-winter-cab-2. Also, “Florida Studio Theatre extends ‘Three Pianos.’”

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.

