Collective builds on a century of art in Sarasota

From Sarasota to Marco Island and Venice and Sanibel to Arcadia and LaBelle, Southwest Florida is home to more than a dozen art centers. Most host visual art exhibitions showcasing member, regional and nationally renowned artists that change every month.

In November, there are 31 shows at these venues, underscoring the importance of the arts in our part of the country.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Art Center Sarasota's SARTQ Collective: Legacy x Response: SARTQ Responds to a Century of ACS exhibit closes November 15.

“SARTQ Collective: Legacy x Response: SARTQ Responds to a Century of ACS” [Art Center Sarasota]: “Legacy x Response: SARTQ Responds to a Century of ACS” is a dynamic group exhibition that explores and honors the rich, evolving history of Art Center Sarasota. Members of SARTQ will engage in a creative dialogue with the past, crafting contemporary responses to the legacy of the Sarasota Art Association and the original artists who shaped the foundation of ACS. Through a wide range of styles, mediums, and conceptual approaches, “Legacy x Response” showcases the ways in which today’s artists interpret, challenge, and build upon a century of artistic innovation. It’s both a tribute and a provocation—a look back that pushes forward, illuminating how history continues to inspire and inform the creative spirit of our community. [SARTQ, Sarasota’s local artist collective, whose name underscores their connection to the region, was founded and formed in early 2008 by local artists Tim Jaeger and Joseph Arnegger. The collective aims to maintain a network of accomplished Sarasota artists, manage exhibitions and events, and collaborate with the community. Current members include; Diana de Avila, Lori Childers, Ro Daar, Julie Kanapaux, Ellen Kantro, Ali Kurzeja, Justin Mastrangelo, Taylor Robenalt, Izzy Stark, Yajaira Urzua-Reyes, Adrienne Watts, Emmie Wells, and Betsy Wild] Runs through Nov. 15.

“Juan Alonso-Rodriguez: Earthly Glyphs” [Art Center Sarasota]: “Earthly Glyphs” takes fictional, deep microscopic views into the core of the Earth's strata. Cuban born, Alonso-Rodríguez is a self-taught artist with a career spanning more than three decades in the Pacific Northwest. His work is included in the permanent collections of the Tacoma Art Museum, Portland Art Museum, University of Washington’s Henry Art Gallery, Museum of Northwest Art, Microsoft, and General Mills, among others. He has created public works for Lumen Field, Seattle/Tacoma International Airport, King County Housing Authority, Seattle’s Sound Transit System, Chief Sealth High School, and Renton Technical College. He is a former Seattle Arts Commissioner, co-chaired the city’s Public Art Advisory Committee for four years, and serves on the board of ARTE NOIR, a non-profit that showcases artworks by Black artists. He now lives in St. Petersburg. Exhibition runs through Nov. 15.

“Njeri Kinuthia: Reconstruction: Mwacha Mila NiSi Mtumwa” [Art Center Sarasota]: “Reconstruction: Mwacha Mila NiSi Mtumwa” explores reconstruction as a symbol of hope. Using various construction methods such as weaving and sewing, and expressive mark-making techniques such as hatching, cross-hatching, and hand embroidery, Njeri Kinuthia creates portraits inspired by bold textiles and stained glass. This body of work questions how culture shapes our identity and who we are beyond the confines of our traditions. Njeri Kinuthia was born and raised in Kenya. She received her BA in Fashion Design from Machakos University and moved to the U.S. in 2021 to pursue her MFA at the University of Central Florida, funded by the Provost's Fellowship Award. Recognition for her work includes the 2024 Florida Prize in Contemporary Art People’s Choice Award, the 2024 University of Central Florida Outstanding Graduate in Creative Research, the 2023 Éclat Law Prize, the 2023 United Arts Public Art Award, and the 2023 Innovation in Arts Award. Njeri has exhibited her work across the US and internationally in Kenya and Norway. She is currently a Professor at the University of Central Florida. Exhibition runs through Nov. 15.

“Small Works Juried Show” [Art Center Sarasota]: “Small Works” is a celebration of art on an intimate scale. This exhibition highlights the impact of pieces that may be small in size but powerful in presence. From intricate details to bold statements, small works proves that great art doesn’t have to be large to leave a lasting impression. Samo Davis (b.1985, an interdisciplinary artist whose art practice includes sculpture, digital works, and AR, juried the show. Davis graduated from Sarah Lawrence College with a B.A. in Liberal Arts focusing on Japanese translation, creative writing, and sculpture and from Parsons School of Design with an Associates Degree in Fashion Design. Davis has worked in fashion, graphic design, and marketing, and developed their love of VR/AR when working in real estate in New York City. Davis has shown works in London, New York, Tampa, and Sarasota, showcasing smaller works before developing larger installations. Davis is a “multi-cultural kid” who was born in Japan and grew up in Tokyo, Singapore, and later, New York City before transplanting to Sarasota in 2018. Davis will give a Juror’s Critique in person and via Zoom on Friday, Nov. 7. Runs through Nov. 15.

Courtesy of Venice Art Center / Venice Art Center 'The Next Chapter' opens at Venice Art Center on Nov. 7.

“The Next Chapter” [Venice Art Center]: Opens Nov. 7 with 5-7 p.m. reception. Runs through Dec. 4.

Courtesy of Venice Art Center / Venice Art Center The Nov. 22 'Bling Thing Jewelry Show' is a one-day-only event at Venice Art Center.

“Bling Thing Jewelry Show” [Venice Art Center]: One day only on Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2025 Annual Art Show [DeSoto Arts Center]: The DeSoto Arts Center promotes and celebrates the arts in DeSoto County. The center’s annual art show includes work by DeSoto Art Center members in the categories of painting and photography.

Courtesy of Visual Art Center / Visual Art Center 'Art of the Steal' exhibit closes at the Visual Art Center in Punta Gorda on Nov. 18.

“The Art of the STEAL” [Visual Art Center in Punta Gorda]: For “The Art of the Steal,” VAC asked artists to channel their inner thief and create an original piece in the style of their artistic hero. Think of it as fan art with flair, homage with a twist, or a creative hat-tip to the legends. Runs through Nov. 18.

“Art by Lionel Lewis” [Visual Art Center in Punta Gorda]: Runs through Nov. 12.

Courtesy of Visual Art Center / Visual Art Center 'Oh Henri' exhibition at Punta Gorda's Visual Art Center honors the vibrant legacy of Henri Matisse.

“Oh Henri!” [Visual Art Center in Punta Gorda]: This exhibition honors the vibrant legacy of Henri Matisse in which participating artists employed his bold color, expressive line and joyful creativity along with Fauvist color palette, cut-paper techniques, fluid forms and expressive portraiture. Runs through Nov. 18 in the Goff Gallery.

Courtesy of Lisa Oliver Art / Visual Art Center 'Joy in the Hall' provides a treasure trove of member-created ornaments and delightful gifts available for purchase during the holiday season.

“Joy in the Hall” [Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda]: The Visual Arts Center turns itself into a Christmas wonderland bursting with festive flair with ornaments and delightful little gifts crafted by its member artists. Each artist is given about 5 feet of magical space to showcase their merry creations, so there's a treasure trove of goodies for everyone. On display in Rebecca Hall Nov. 12 through Dec. 29.

Also of interest, read, “Visual Arts Center board makes Sandra Moon permanent executive director.”

Courtesy of Arts of the Inland Gallery / Arts of the Inland Gallery Arts of the Inland Gallery in LaBelle.

“Falling for the Arts” [Arts of the Inland Gallery]: This judged show is on display through November 30. The gallery is located at 471 N. Lee Street in LaBelle.

Courtesy of Cape Coral Art Center / Cape Coral Art Center In 'Liminal,' artist Xavier Brignoni uses found objects and a variety of painting mediums to create artworks with abstraction and intention.

“Liminal by Xavier Brignoni” [Cape Coral Art Center]: Brignoni uses found objects and a variety of painting mediums to create artworks with abstraction and intention. Materials that are often discarded or forgotten are given new life, echoing the transient nature of the spaces they represent. Each piece becomes a visual meditation on flux — capturing the duality of stillness and movement, closure and anticipation. The artist’s goal is to create a quiet dialogue between the work and the viewer. Rather than offering definitive meaning, the work invites interpretation and emotional engagement. In doing so, it encourages a deeper awareness of the pauses and transitions that typically go unnoticed — the spaces where transformation quietly begins. Ultimately, this body of work seeks to elevate the ordinary thresholds of life, recognizing them as rich, meaningful spaces where identity, memory, and future possibility intersect. Opens Nov. 7. Runs through Dec. 18.

Courtesy of Alberto Chailosky / Alberto Chailosky Alberto Chailosky is a self-made sculpture artist, graphic designer, and art director.

“Minute Masterpieces: Urbanscapes by Alberto Chailosky” [Tribby Arts Center]: Albert Chailosky is a self-made sculpture artist, graphic designer, and art director. He was born in Cuba, raised in Miami, and lived in New York City and Columbus, Ohio, and now resides in Fort Myers. He attended Rhode Island School of Design and after graduating with an illustration degree, moved to New York City to attend New York University's Tisch School of the Arts and to pursue his dream of being a full-time artist. For 11 years, he worked as a set designer in New York City for various Broadway shows and for "Saturday Night Live." His artwork tells the story of his life: where he's lived, eaten, drank, and the moments in between that make up a lifetime. On display through Jan. 17.

Courtesy of Tribby Arts Center / Tribby Arts Center The Miniature Art Society of Florida seeks to broaden the awareness of the public and collectors to the delicate beauty and refinement of miniaturism.

“Fine Art by Miniature Art Society of Florida Artists” [Tribby Arts Center]: Founded in 1974 in Clearwater, the Miniature Art Society of Florida, Inc. consists of artists involved in the exciting world of miniaturism. It seeks to broaden the awareness of the public and collectors to the delicate beauty and refinement of this venerable art form. On display through Jan. 17.

Courtesy of Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center / www.sbdac.com 'Beyond the Brush: A Creative Manifesto' invites viewers to step into the imaginative world of Richard Bravo, a classically trained, graffiti-rooted creative.

“Beyond the Brush: A Creative Manifesto” [Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center Grand Atrium]: “Beyond the Brush: A Creative Manifesto” is a compelling solo exhibition that invites viewers to step into the imaginative world of Richard Bravo, a classically trained, graffiti-rooted creative whose work defies easy categorization. “Beyond the Brush” breaks open the conventional definition of painting. Each piece invites the audience into layered narratives where fashion, identity, iconography, and socio-political commentary collides. Visitors to “Beyond the Brush: A Creative Manifesto” can expect an immersive, multifaceted experience, one that bridges street sensibility with refined artistry. Through his signature style, Bravo poses questions and tells stories: How do we remember our icons? What does fashion reveal about legacy? How do public figures and personal history merge in our collective consciousness? This exhibition is more than a showcase. It’s Bravo’s declaration: that creativity can’t be contained, boundaries are an illusion, and the brush is just one tool in a larger artistic mission. Opens Nov. 7. Closes Nov. 25.

Courtesy of Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center / www.sbdac.com 'Layering at its Best' features work by artist Heidi Schmitz.

“Layering at its Best” [Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center Capital Gallery]: Artist Heidi Schmitz pushes the boundaries of traditional painting through fearless experimentation with materials and techniques. From coffee and tar to wax, acrylics, and resin, Schmitz blends unexpected elements on surfaces like canvas, wood, Alu-Dibond and acrylic glass, creating artworks of remarkable depth, texture, and emotional power. The title “Layering at its Best” perfectly captures Schmitz’s creative process. Her work is a symphony of layers, each one revealing fragments of color, movement, and energy that invite the viewer to look beyond the surface. With every layer added, a new story unfolds, encouraging a deeper exploration and a fresh perspective with each viewing. This exhibition offers an immersive look into the versatile and ever-evolving practice of Heidi Schmitz. Her unique approach to form and color results in a vibrant interplay of textures and transparencies, forming a bold visual language that is both experimental and deeply expressive. "Layering at its Best" invites you to discover the unexpected, to see not just what is painted, but what lies within. Opens Nov. 7. Closes Nov. 25.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts 'Liquid Forest' is a meditation on the chaotic fluidity of contemporary life, where everything is transient and noisy.

“Liquid Forest by Alexis Lago” [Alliance for the Arts Main Gallery]: Lago's work explores the intersection of myth, symbolism, and the human connection to nature—both real and imagined. His series Liquid Forest is a meditation on the chaotic fluidity of contemporary life, where everything is transient and noisy. The works attempt to carve out stillness and presence amid this turbulence, probing unseen connections and seeking what is essential and enduring. Rooted in his experience of living on a peninsula, the series also evokes a sense of insularity, introspection, and timeless exploration. Runs Nov. 7-29.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts 'Compositions by Julio Julio' opens in the Alliance Theatre Gallery on Nov. 7.

“Compositions by Julio Julio [Alliance for the Arts Theatre Gallery]: In his current practice, Julio begins non-objectively—applying color and gesture without conceptual intent—often yielding natural forms that, to him, resemble landscapes, figures, creatures, and anything in between. Runs Nov. 7-29.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts 'Put Together: A Collage Exhibition' is a curated exhibition dedicated entirely to celebrating this multifaceted art form.

“Put Together: A Collage Exhibition” [Alliance for the Arts Member Gallery]: "Put Together: A Collage Exhibition" is a curated exhibition dedicated entirely to celebrating this multifaceted art form. Whether traditional or digital, two-dimensional or sculptural, the exhibition includes pieces that represent and honor collage and its unique ability to transform and reimagine reality. Featured Artists: Denise Andresen, Marian Fuller, Alba Olea, Priscilla Jeffcoat, Leah Schneider, Hillel Zaremba, Glinda Stamm, Carolyn Gora, Maureen Ginipro, Taylor Scalzo, Patti Wisniewski, Jayne Baker, Anthony Record, Sharyn Dahn, Nathalie Steer, Elizabeth Di Donna. Runs Nov. 7-29.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Leoma Lovegrove exhibition closes at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre on Nov. 15.

Leoma Lovegrove Exhibition [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Gallery]: Leoma Lovegrove’s artwork will be on display at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre through Nov. 15. The exhibition is a collaboration between the theater and the Collaboratory to honor the artist and extend her impact and legacy. For more information: “Collaboratory partners with Broadway Palm to exhibit Leoma Lovegrove’s artworks at theater.”

Courtesy of BIG ARTS / BIG ARTS 'Just Keep Swimming' is a solo show featuring work by Marti Koehler.

“Just Keep Swimming” [BIG ARTS Mezzanine Gallery]: This is a solo show featuring work by Marti Koehler. ““The process of making art starts with an abstract memory or feeling that sparks inspiration, leading to a colorful, gestural exploration,” states Koehler. “As the work progresses, my conscious thoughts and personal symbols emerge, often through groups or lone swimmers—metaphors for navigating life. My art delves into themes like identity, connection, empowerment, grief, loss, and stillness. The shift from abstraction to representation helps clarify my creative vision.” Runs through Jan. 18, 2026.

Courtesy of BIG ARTS / BIG ARTS Reynier Llanes, a master of color and form and figure, produces narratives born of fables and Magical Realism.

“Curious” [Dunham Family Gallery in BIG ARTS]: This exhibition features work by Reynier Llanes, a master of color and form and figure. The narratives are born of fables and Magic Realism where tapestries of fantasy and unlikely narratives intertwine with our reality. His work evokes our curiosity and fills our hearts. The human scale canvases invite us for a profound intellectual journey and a cosmic physical experience.” Runs through Dec. 15; artist reception at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 7.

Courtesy of BIG ARTS / BIG ARTS Cape Coral artist Mariapia Malerba puts finishing touches on her octopus mural.

“I Am My Home” [West Gallery at BIG ARTS]: Cape Coral artist Mariapia Malerba describes her BIG ARTS exhibit with a poem: “Without the corals, the octopus has no sanctuary/Without the reef, a thousand species lose their story/Without care, we lose our home/To hold life, we must protect what sustains it/To feel at home in this world, we must remember we are not alone in it. Runs through June 30, 2026’ artist reception at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 7.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita / Arts Bonita 'Groucho' is a mixed media work comprising CDs and DVDs.

“Innovative Expressions: Bonnie Sprung” [Arts Bonita Performing Arts Center, Hinman Gallery-in-the-Round]: This show is a combination of two of series. Each is different, yet the same, in style and color combinations. One series is traditional oil on canvas and the other mixed media, including CDs and DVDs. For more, hear/read “’Innovative Expressions’ at Arts Bonita Hinman Auditorium features art by Bonnie Sprung.” Closes Nov. 6.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita / Arts Bonita 'Coming Around: A Fort Myers Beach Artist Association Exhibition' is coming to the Hinman Gallery-in-the-Round in mid-November.

“Coming Around: A Fort Myers Beach Artist Association Exhibition” [Arts Bonita Performing Arts Center, Hinman Gallery-in-the-Round]: Opens Nov. 13. Runs through Jan. 8, 2026.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita / Arts Bonita 'Beyond the Art Show Tent' invites viewers to embark on a journey where art transcends traditional boundaries, becoming an integral part of life and the environment.

“Beyond the Art Show Tent: Tammy DeCaro” [Arts Bonita Visual Arts Center]: “Beyond the Art Show Tent” invites viewers to embark on a journey where art transcends traditional boundaries, becoming an integral part of life and the environment. DeCaro’s work reflects a deep passion for exploring the interplay of color, texture, and form, transforming the ordinary into something extraordinary on multiple 3D and 2D pieces. “My goal is to inspire viewers to discover beauty in everyday life - whether through a striking wall hanging that breathes life into a room or a unique piece of jewelry that makes a personal statement,” states the artist.” Runs through Dec. 4.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita / Arts Bonita In 'Pareidolia,' Jeanette Richards invites viewers to step into her world of abstract exploration.

“Pareidolia” [Arts Bonita Visual Arts Center]: In this captivating collection of paintings, Jeanette Richards invites viewers to step into her world of abstract exploration. Rooted in the textures and details of the natural world, her work captures the essence of spontaneous intuition and deliberate structure, allowing viewers to journey through layers of color, texture, and emotion. This exhibit celebrates Richards’ creative chaos style of working in multiple mediums and on multiple art surfaces beyond 2D wall art. Discover fused glass, furniture, jewelry and sculpture that is not displayed at traditional art show tent events. Runs through Dec. 4.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita / Arts Bonita This exhibit explores the idea of crossroads—literal or metaphorical - a moment of decision, a merging of influences, a cultural intersection, a personal journey – an exploration of how crossing paths has shaped their work.

“Creative Crossroads: Where Arts Bonita Meets Coco Gallery in Celebration of Artistic Exchange” [Arts Bonita at Coco Arts Gallery Estero]: This exhibit explores the idea of crossroads—literal or metaphorical - a moment of decision, a merging of influences, a cultural intersection, a personal journey – an exploration of how crossing paths—whether with people, places, materials, or moments—has shaped their work. Opens Nov. 5. Runs through Nov. 30.

“Words as Art” [Marco Island Center for the Arts]: “Words as Art” is an innovative exhibition presented by Dpi-Sig Naples, showcasing a fusion of photography and AI-enhanced artwork. This exhibit explores the intersection of visual storytelling and artificial intelligence, highlighting how technology can transform traditional photographic art into dynamic, thought-provoking pieces. Visitors can expect to experience a diverse range of works that challenge perceptions and invite deeper contemplation on the role of AI in contemporary art. The exhibition underscores Dpi-Sig Naples’ commitment to embracing technological advancements while celebrating the art of photography. Runs to Nov. 24. Gallery reception Nov. 11.

“Day of the Dead” [Outdoors at the Marco Island Center for the Arts]: This outdoor installation in the Art Center courtyard is part of ¡Arte Viva! Runs to Nov. 14.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.