Keeping the art of Bob Rauschenberg alive

On the campus of Florida Southwestern State College, lies a hidden treasure: The Bob Rauschenberg Gallery. Currently on display is Rauschenberg 100: A Centennial Celebration of one of the most prolific artists of the 20th Century.

The main behind the new curation is Gallery Director Jade Dellinger.As WGCU’s Tom Hall learned, Dellinger’s path to maintaining Rauschenberg’s art history all began as a fan and an offer for a drink on Captiva’s Mucky Duck.

