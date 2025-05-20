Here's what's onstage at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters the week of May 19

This week, three shows open, six close and six others continue their runs at equity and community theaters from Sarasota to Marco Island.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre No matter which way the wheel spins, odds are, you’re in for a great time at FST Improv’s Comedy Roulette.

“Comedy Roulette” [Florida Studio Theatre]: FST Improv’s Comedy Roulette is a show about chance, skill, and high stakes. Join a team of four experienced improvisers as they bet the house (the house being the audience) that they can deliver a fast-paced show like you’ve never seen before. Featuring a mashup of short form, long form, and musical improv, audiences get the best of the art form when styles and techniques collide. No matter which way the wheel spins, odds are, you’re in for a great time at FST Improv’s Comedy Roulette. This week’s performance is in Bowne’s Lab on Saturday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2024-25-fst-improv/comedy-roulette.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Directed by Catherine Randazzo, 'Divas' stars Jannie Jones, Dakota Mackey-McGee and Aja Goes.

“Divas: Time After Time” [Florida Studio Theatre]: Celebrate the women who have captivated the world with their dynamic personalities and fierce vocals. Starting in the 1960s, female artists such as Cher, Barbra Streisand, Whitney Houston, and Celine Dion have been pushing boundaries and shattering records with hits such as, “Turn Back Time,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and “My Heart Will Go On.” Directed by Catherine Randazzo, “Divas” stars Jannie Jones, Dakota Mackey-McGee and Aja Goes. Performances are in the John C. Court Cabaret at 1265 First St. in Sarasota on Tuesday, May 20 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 23 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, May 24 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, May 25 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets to performance dates later in the run, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/.../winter.../divas.

Courtesy of Fort Myers Theatre / Fort Myers Theatre Full of well-known hits such as 'Five O’Clock Somewhere' and 'Margaritaville,' 'Escape to Margaritaville' is a light-hearted tribute to the island escapism lifestyle that's so beloved by Parrot Heads.

“Escape to Margaritaville” [Fort Myers Theatre]: If you need to escape to an island in the Caribbean for the night, this show is for you! Based around the music of Jimmy Buffett, “Escape to Margaritaville” centers around a rundown resort run by Marley. Tully Mars is the paid entertainment, spending his nights keeping the tourists dancing and his days romancing the female travelers. But then Rachel arrives on a bachelorette trip for her friend Tammy. A hard-working environmental scientist, Rachel is looking solely for a week of sun, sand, and collecting soil samples from the nearby volcano. Despite her initial hesitation, Rachel is soon seduced by Tully’s charms, but is this just another one of Tully’s throw-away flirtations? After she leaves, the island volcano blows and Tully must decide whether to try and win her love in Ohio. Full of well-known hits such as “Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Margaritaville,”,= and “Why Don’t We Get Drunk,” “Escape to Margaritaville” is a light-hearted tribute to the “island escapism” lifestyle much beloved by many. Opens Thursday, May 22 at 7 p.m. Performances continue Friday, May 23 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, May 24 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m; and Sunday, May 25 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://ftmyerstheatre.com/#smtx-click or telephone 239-323-6570.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Brielle Midler (center) as Tracy Turnblad is flanked by Amber Von Tussle (Soel Novello) and her mother (in blue) Velma Von Tussle (Georgia Rainero) in this scene from 'Hairspray the Broadway Musical.'

“Hairspray The Broadway Musical” [Florida Rep Education Conservatory]: “Hairspray,” winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is a family-friendly musical, piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance and deliriously tuneful songs. It's 1962 in Baltimore, and the lovable plus-size teen, Tracy Turnblad, has only one desire – to dance on the popular "Corny Collins Show." When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star. She must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob Link Larkin, and integrate a TV network... all without denting her 'do! “Hairspray” is a story about acceptance and inclusion (and rejection and exclusion) during the early days of the civil rights movement. Performances are Friday, May 23 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, May 24 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, May 25th’s closing 2 p.m. matinee. For tickets, visit https://floridarepeducation.org/hairspray/ or telephone 239-332-4665.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'Half Baked' closes at the Off Broadway Palm with Saturday night's closing 7:30 p.m. show.

“Half Baked” [Off Broadway Palm]: From the pen (or PC) of local playwright Joe Simonelli, “Half Baked” follows two retired brothers and their wives who move to Florida to open a café. When the business starts failing and they run out of cash, they take drastic action including murder for life insurance money and baking cannabis into the appetizers to ‘stimulate’ business. But when an old boyfriend and a loan shark show up, things get complicated and hilarious. Hear/read a preview on WGCU: “Joe Simonelli comedy ‘Half Baked’ opens at Off Broadway Palm for 40 performances.” Performances are Wednesday, May 21 at 1 p.m..; Thursday, May 22 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, May 24 at 1 p.m. and the closing 7:30 p.m. show. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/half-baked/.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre From their New Jersey roots to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, this electrifying show captures the journey of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons from a groundbreaking sound to international stardom.

“Jersey Boys” [Florida Studio Theatre]: Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. From their New Jersey roots to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, this electrifying show captures their journey from a groundbreaking sound to international stardom, revealing a story of fame and personal struggles that continues to captivate audiences. Performances are in the Gompertz Theatre on Tuesday, May 20 at 8 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, May 21 at 8 p.m.; Thursday, May 22 at 8 p.m.; Friday, May 23 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, May 24 at 3 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, May 25 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/winter-mainstage-series-2024-25/jersey-boys.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre Following his celebrated interpretations of “Cabaret,” “The Sound of Music” and “Evita,” Josh Rhodes returns to Asolo Rep with a fiery and revelatory new production.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: Love. Betrayal. And Redemption. Under the hot Judean sun, tempers fray and a rogue apostle questions his Messiah, who in turns questions his God. The choices they make will change the course of the world -- forever. Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice revolutionized theater when their epic rock opera debuted 50 years ago, introducing the world to such songs as “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” and “Heaven on Their Minds.” Following his celebrated interpretations of “Cabaret,” “The Sound of Music” and “Evita,” Josh Rhodes returns to Asolo Rep with a fiery and revelatory new production. Performances are Tuesday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m. followed by a talkback; Wednesday, May 21 at 1:30 p.m. followed by a talkback and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 24 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 25 at 1:30 p.m. followed by a talkback. For tickets, visit https://www.asolorep.org/events/detail/jesus-christ-superstar or telephone 941-351-8000 or 800-361-8388.

Courtesy of Cape Cafe Dessert Theatre / Cape Cafe Dessert Theatre 'Men Are Dogs' is one of local playwright Joe Simonelli's most popular comedies.

“Men Are Dogs” [Cape Café Dessert Theatre]: Cecelia runs a support group for single and divorced women. Along with her cadre of crazed patients she must deal with her overbearing mother, who offers her daughter her own relationship advice. Add to the mix the substitute package delivery man she meets and it soon becomes uncertain whether Ceclia will be able to practice what she preaches. Listen on WGCU’s Gulf Coast Life Arts Edition to “A conversation with Southwest Florida-based playwright Joe Simonelli.” Performances are Saturday, May 24 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 25 at 2 p.m. For tickets, email capecafetheatre@gmail.com or telephone 239-363-0848.

Courtesy of Charlotte Players / Charlotte Players 'Nana Does Vegas' closes at the Charlotte Players on Sunday, May 25.

“Nana Does Vegas” [Charlotte Players]: Nana has taken a gamble and moved to Las Vegas, where she and her sidekick Vera are working as seamstresses for a show. What could go wrong? Everything! If you liked "Nana’s Naughty Knickers," you’ll love "Nana Does Vegas"! Performances are Wednesday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 25th’s sold-out closing 2 p.m. matinee. For tickets, visit https://charlotte-players.ticketleap.com/nana-does-vegas/dates or telephone 941-255-1022.

Courtesy of The Studio Players / The Studio Players As with his Pulitzer Prize-winning play, 'Doubt,' John Patrick Shanley has drawn on personal experience to create an explosive portrait of a young man on the verge of salvation or destruction.

“Prodigal Son” [The Studio Players]: When a troubled but gifted 17-year-old boy from the South Bronx arrives at a private school in New Hampshire, two faculty members wrestle with how to help him adjust to his new environment. The boy is violent, brilliant, alienated, and on fire with ferocious loneliness. As with his Pulitzer Prize-winning play, “Doubt,” John Patrick Shanley has drawn on his personal experiences to create an explosive portrait of a young man on the verge of either salvation or destruction. In this production, Brett Marston returns to the stage in the role of Carl Schmitt. Performances continue in the Joan Jenks Auditorium at Golden Gate Community Center on Thursday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 25 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://the-studio-players.ticketleap.com/prodigal-son-a-play-by-john-patrick-shanley/dates or telephone 239-398-9192.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 'Syncopated Avenue' closes at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe on Sunday, May 25.

“Syncopated Avenue” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: Created, adapted and directed by Nate Jacobs, “Syncopated Avenue” is WBTT’s first tap dance revue. In this original, historical musical journey through the captivating and entertaining world of tap dance, the musical takes audiences to an avenue where all things flourish with rhythm, style, and class. This innovative musical features unique arrangements on popular jazz tunes by iconic composers and new songs arranged and created by Nate Jacobs, Lamont Brown and Louis Danowsky. Hear/read this preview on WGCU: “Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe closes 25th season with tap revue ‘Syncopated Avenue’.” Performances are Tuesday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 24 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 25th’s sold-out closing 2 p.m. matinee. There is a talkback following Sunday’s matinee. For tickets, visit https://westcoastblacktheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket#/events/a0SRg000001PgzZMAS or telephone 941-366-1505.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players 'The Hallelujah Girls' closes at The Naples Players on Sunday, May 25.

“The Hallelujah Girls” [The Naples Players]: Hilarity abounds when the feisty females of Eden Falls, Georgia, decide to shake up their lives. The action in this rollicking Southern comedy takes place in SPA-DEE-DAH!, the abandoned church-turned-day-spa where this group of friends gathers every Friday afternoon. After the loss of a dear friend, the women realize time is precious, and if they’re going to change their lives and achieve their dreams, they have to get on it now! But Sugar Lee, their high-spirited, determined leader, has her hands full keeping the women motivated. Carlene’s given up on romance, having buried three husbands. Nita’s a nervous wreck from running interference between her problematic son and his probation officer. Mavis’ marriage is so stagnant she’s wondering how she can fake her own death to get out of it. And sweet, simple Crystal entertains them all, singing Christmas carols with her own hilarious lyrics. The comic tension mounts when a sexy ex-boyfriend shows up unexpectedly, a marriage proposal comes from an unlikely suitor and Sugar Lee’s arch rival vows she’ll stop at nothing to steal the spa away from her. By the time the women rally together to overcome these obstacles and launch their new, improved lives, you’ve got a side-splitting, joyful comedy that will make you laugh out loud and shout “Hallelujah!” Performances are Wednesday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 25th’s closing 2 p.m. matinee. For tickets, visit https://my.naplesplayers.org/overview/3724/ or telephone 239-434-7340.

Courtesy of The Players Circle / The Players Circle 'Vanities' opens at The Players Circle' on Friday, May 23 following three discounted previews.

“Vanities, A New Musical” [Players Circle Theatre]: The comic musical journey of three bubbly Texas teens from cheerleaders to sorority sisters to housewives, liberated women and beyond. This coming-of-age story in the '60s and '70s is a musical scrapbook of friends caught up in times that are a-changing’. Discounted previews on Tuesday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m. Opens Friday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue Saturday, May 24 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 25 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visitThis https://playerscircletheater.com/series/vanities/ or telephone 239-800-3292.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'Waitress' at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre closes Saturday, May 24.

“Waitress” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: This is the heartwarming musical of Jenna, a small-town waitress with a talent for baking pies. Trapped in a loveless marriage, Jenna finds solace and strength in her pies and dreams of a better life. When she unexpectedly becomes pregnant, Jenna embarks on a journey of self-discovery, supported by her quirky coworkers and a new doctor in town. With a stirring score by Sara Bareilles, “Waitress” serves up a story of resilience, friendship, and the pursuit of happiness. [Content Guide: Waitress The Musical contains mature content, including strong language, domestic violence, and sexual situations. Rated PG13] Hear/read this preview on WGCU: “’Waitress’ at Broadway Palm is a spellbinding musical about female empowerment.” Performances are Wednesday, May 21 at 1 p.m.; Thursday, May 22 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, May 24 at 1 p.m. and the closing 7:30 p.m. show. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/waitress/ .

Courtesy of Cultural Park Theatre / Courtesy of Cultural Park Theatre 'When Bullfrogs Sing Opera' opens at Cultural Park Theatre on Friday, May 23.

“When Bullfrogs Sing Opera” [Cultural Park Theatre]: This is a sweet comedy featuring a social-climbing sister who tried to keep her visiting country sister from embarrassing her among her new society friends. Meet Millicent and Coreen — two girls who grew up in Bullfrog Waller. Millicent is now a big-city snob. Her sister, Coreen, on the other hand, chose to stay in the country …. until now! Opens Friday May 23 at 7 p.m. Performances continue Saturday, May 24 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 25 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://culturalparktheatre.org/show/when-the-bullfrog-sings-opera/ or telephone 239-772-5862.

