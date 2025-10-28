The racial history of the 'overpopulation time bomb' and 'pronatalism' movements

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Construction begins Wednesday on Florida Studio Theatre’s McGillicuddy Arts Plaza. The new complex will include a state-of-the-art mainstage theatre, two cabarets, three stories of parking, and on-site artist housing to cultivate local talent.
Nearly 130,000 pounds of a pulled pork sandwich product is being recalled nationwide due to possible plastic contamination. E.A. Sween Company, an Eden Prairie, Minn. establishment, is recalling approximately 127,887 pounds of Deli Express sandwiches, a pulled pork sandwich product that may be contaminated with pieces of plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Monday.
The 37th Annual Downtown Venice Art Festival is November 1 & 2. It features over 100 prominent artists from across the nation. Attendees can meet the artists, admire a diverse range of media and motifs, purchase original artworks and even commission bespoke pieces.
Engage Estero is concerned that the residents of the village, which is along Estero Bay and has an average elevation of 13 feet above sea level but is as high as 30 feet in some places, may not realize how seriously climate change could impact the community. they've teamed up with FGCU to hold a public forum in November to discuss it.
Nearly 40,000 IRS employees remain on the job, including 3,500 new customer service representatives who began training on September 22nd. While walk-in Taxpayer Assistance Centers are closed, the IRS customer service telephone lines are still open, although taxpayers and practitioners are reporting difficulty in getting through to an IRS representative. IRS will not respond to correspondence during the shutdown.