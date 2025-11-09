Free seasonal LeeTran downtown trolley and Fort Myers Beach trams to resume November 20

Residents and visitors will be able to enjoy convenient, stress-free travel to some of Lee County’s most popular destinations as LeeTran resumes free seasonal trolley and tram services on Nov. 20.

Both the Blue and Gold Line trolleys provide free access to and from the historic downtown Fort Myers River District. LeeTran trolleys allow for a convenient way to go shopping or enjoy dining and entertainment without having to drive and park downtown.

The Blue Line runs through downtown Fort Myers. The Gold Line connects North Fort Myers to downtown Fort Myers.

LeeTran will also resume the free beach tram on Fort Myers Beach on Nov. 20.

The free tram will run about every 30-40 minutes, seven days a week from Fort Myers Beach Public Library to Bowditch Point Park.

Service begins at 8:20 a.m. daily at Fort Myers Beach Public Library and ends with the last tram leaving Bowditch Point Park at approximately 10:55 p.m.

LeeTran has made adjustments to many of the fixed routes as well starting Nov 20. These modifications are intended to improve connectivity and to enhance the overall rider experience. These changes will mean more reliable service, and better connections between routes.

Please see new route schedules and maps for additional information about these modifications by going to RideLeeTran.com.

LeeTran is the public transit provider for Lee County. LeeTran operates 25 bus routes during season with around 1600 bus stops around Lee County.

LeeTran offers a paratransit service known as Passport and an on-demand service known as ULTRA, which has service areas in Bonita Springs and Lehigh Acres.

To learn more about the services offered by LeeTran, or for schedule and fare information, call 239-LEE-TRAN, or visit www.RideLeeTran.com

