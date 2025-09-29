Seminole Tribe seeks hundreds of millions against home builder Lennar after alleging shoddy work on reservations

More than 550 homes built on tribal lands by the Lennar Corporation are in such shoddy condition they are unlivable, according to a lawsuit against the construction company.

The Seminole Tribe of Florida is alleging the defective homes span across six tribal reservations including those in Glades and Hendry counties.

The dispute involves allegations of faulty construction leading to collapsed roofs and widespread plumbing and electrical issues.

The tribe also alleges the faulty construction caused pervasive mold, leading to respiratory illnesses among residents.

According to published reports, more than 1,000 tribe members have reportedly been displaced from their homes, which the suit claims are deemed "unfit for human habitation.”

The case was filed in Broward County Circuit Court. The Seminal Tribe’s initial damages claims exceed $200 million.

Lennar is based in Miami. It has offered a plan for repairs and enhancements and wants arbitration to sort the matter out. The tribe seeks a jury trial.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.