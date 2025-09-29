Here's what's onstage at area theaters the week of Sept. 29

This week, six shows open, two shows close and three shows continue their runs at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players 'And Then There Were None' is Agatha Christie at her very best — a masterfully constructed mystery filled with suspense, deception, and a shocking twist.

“And Then There Were None” [The Naples Players]: "And Then There Were None" is Agatha Christie at her very best — a masterfully constructed mystery filled with suspense, deception, and a shocking twist. Ten strangers find themselves on a remote island, each hiding secrets they can’t escape. As the tension builds and the body count rises, the question isn’t just who’s next… it’s who’s behind it all. The suspense will keep you guessing (and gasping) until the very last moment! Opens Wednesday. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 5 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://my.naplesplayers.org/overview/4271 or telephone 239-263-7990.

Courtesy of Laboratory Theater of Florida / Laboratory Theater of Florida 'Grey House' is a chilling, mind-bending thriller that will keep you on edge, blending supernatural horror with psychological suspense.

“Grey House” [Laboratory Theater of Florida]: Stranded in the wilderness after a car accident, a young couple seeks shelter in a remote cabin—but something isn’t right. The strange inhabitants seem to know more than they should, and as the night unfolds, reality twists into a nightmare of eerie whispers and unexplainable events. "Grey House" is a chilling, mind-bending thriller that will keep you on edge, blending supernatural horror with psychological suspense. With spine-tingling performances and an atmosphere thick with dread, this Broadway sensation is a must-see for fans of the unsettling and the unexpected. Enter if you dare—because every refuge has its secrets. For more, listen to John Davis’ interview on Gulf Coast Life Arts Edition: “Lab Theater opens 17th season with SWFL premiere of the psychological thriller ‘Grey House’.” Opens Oct. 3. Runs through Nov. 2. This week’s performances are Friday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 5 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.purplepass.com/events/316000-grey-house-oct-3rd-2025 or telephone 239-291-2905.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre With plenty of laughs, romance, and unforgettable music, 'Pretty Woman the Musical' proves that love can rewrite the rules.

“Pretty Woman” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: When a sharp-witted Hollywood escort meets a high-powered businessman, their deal-for-a-week turns into something neither expected. As she takes on Beverly Hills high society, he learns there’s more to life than boardrooms and billion-dollar deals. With plenty of laughs, romance, and unforgettable music, “Pretty Woman” proves that love can rewrite the rules—and that sometimes, the independent Cinderella rescues her prince! Opens Friday, Oct. 3. Runs through Nov. 15. This week’s performances are Friday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/pretty-woman/.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre With rock ‘n’ roll, humor, and bold experimentation, 'The Rocky Horror Show' explores love, identity, and lust.

“Richard O’Brien’s Rocky Horror Show” [Pinkerton Theatre at Venice Theatre]: Caught in a storm, a young couple seeks help at Dr. Frank ’N’ Furter’s castle, leading to wild misadventures. With rock ‘n’ roll, humor, and bold experimentation, "The Rocky Horror Show" explores love, identity, and lust. PLEASE NOTE: For the safety of the actors, outside props are not permitted. Prop bags will be available for purchase for $10 in the lobby and include bubbles, confetti, a small flashlight, toilet paper, and a section of newspaper. Opens Friday, Oct. 3. Runs through Oct. 25. This week’s performances are already sold out. For tickets to later performances, telephone 941-488-1115 or visit https://venicetheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SUQ00000GNazF2AT.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre God sends Frank, Dino and Sammy back to Earth for one last performance at 'The Rat Pack Lounge.'

“The Rat Pack Lounge” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: Frank, Dean, and Sammy are up in heaven, but God tells them they left some unfinished business. …It seems Frank made an unfulfilled promise to the owner of the Rat Pack Lounge. Now he and the boys have one night to make things right. This fresh and funny musical revue includes over 30 hit songs, including “My Way,” “What Kind of Fool Am I?” and “Everybody Loves Somebody Sometime.” The Rat Pack Lounge will leave you singing and savoring the days of highballs and high rollers. For more, listen/read on WGCU “Florida Repertory Theatre opens season with ‘Rat Pack Lounge.” Opens Tuesday, Sept. 30. Runs through Nov. 16. This week’s performances are already sold out except Thursday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1232027.

“We’re Doomed” [Florida Studio Theatre in Bowne’s Lab]: Join the cast of FST Improv for an original horror flick just in time for spooky season. In this improvised horror movie, the audience holds the remote control – complete with the power to rewind, fast forward, and press play on this frightfully funny new release. Runs through Oct. 25. This week’s performance is Saturday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/syos/performance/77395 or telephone 941-366-9000.

CLOSING

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre 'Nunsense' closes at Venice Theatre on Oct. 5.

“Nunsense” [Venice Theatre]: In this madcap musical, nuns stage a zany variety show to fund funerals after a cooking mishap. With book, music and lyrics by Dan Goggin and packed with laughs, dance, and song, "Nunsense" is a global comedy favorite that’s guaranteed to lift your spirits! Closes Oct. 5. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 4 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 5 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-488-1115 or visit https://venicetheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SUQ00000GNXy92AH.

Courtesy of The Sarasota Players / The Sarasota Players The Sarasota Players' production of 'The Wedding Singer' closes Oct. 5.

“The Wedding Singer” [The Sarasota Players]: “The Wedding Singer” takes us back to a time when hair was big, greed was good, collars were up, and a wedding singer might just be the coolest guy in the room. Based on the hit Adam Sandler movie, The Wedding Singer's sparkling new score does for the '80s what "Hairspray" did for the '60s. Just say "yes" to the most romantic musical in 20 years! This musical comedy is a Sarasota premiere. Closes Oct. 5. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 4 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 5 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-552-8879 or visit https://purchase.theplayers.org/EventAvailability?EventId=3401&ref=bookNow&scroll=timeAndDates.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Relive the timeless magic of Peter, Paul & Mary with the captivating sounds of 'A Band Called Honalee.'

“A Band Called Honalee: A Tribute to Peter, Paul and Mary … and Friends” [Florida Studio Theatre in Goldstein Cabaret]: Relive the timeless magic of Peter, Paul & Mary with the captivating sounds of A Band Called Honalee. This modern-day folk trio brings to life classics such as “Leaving on a Jet Plane,” “Blowing in the Wind,” and “Puff the Magic Dragon.” Featuring stirring vocal harmonies and musicianship, this show also pays tribute to legends like Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, and The Mamas & The Papas, and more. Runs through Oct. 26. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 4 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 5 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-summer-cabaret-series/a-band-called-honalee-a-tribute-to-peter-paul-and-mary-and-friends.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Feeling Good' is playing in the Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre.

“Feeling Good” [Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Swing into an evening of style, swagger, and timeless charm with “Feeling Good,” a high-energy celebration of modern crooners. From the timeless elegance of Sinatra and the smooth sophistication of Michael Bublé to the sparkle of Bette Midler and Lady Gaga, this show delivers silky vocals, irresistible rhythms, and captivating personality. Savor swingin’ favorites like “Come Fly with Me” and “It Had to Be You,” fresh hits like “Home” and “Moondance,” and delightfully cheeky numbers such as “Stuff Like That There” and “Me and Mrs. Jones.” Equal parts class and sass, Feeling Good will leave you – well – feeling good. Runs through Feb. 1, 2026. This week’s shows are Tuesday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 4 at 6 and 9 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 5 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-cabaret-series/feeling-good/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-3 or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre With all the magic, mischief, and heart of the original story, this lively new adaptation brings Peter Pan’s world to life onstage like never before.

“Peter Pan” [Keating Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre]: Take flight with Peter, Wendy, and Tinker Bell on a journey to Neverland – where pirates roam, fairies sparkle, and kids never grow up! With all the magic, mischief, and heart of the original story, this lively new adaptation brings Peter Pan’s world to life onstage like never before. Runs through Oct. 25. This week’s performances are Saturday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. and noon. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-childrens-theatre/peter-pan/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-2 or telephone 941-366-9000.

