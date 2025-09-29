Lee County Library System events for October set online and in-person available

The Lee County Library System is hosting online and in-person events throughout the month of October. Below is a list of programming for 12 local libraries.

ONLINE PROGRAMMING FROM LEE COUNTY LIBRARY SYSTEM

Online Author Event with Adrián Aldaba and Emily Key

2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2

Join us in conversation with Smithsonian professionals Adrián Aldaba and Emily Key as they discuss “Nuestra América” and highlight inspiring stories of Latinos throughout history, as well as their incredible contributions to the cultural, social and political character of the United States. Registration is required. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

Online Beginner Spanish

6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2

This online course is designed for those new to the Spanish language. Learn fundamental vocabulary, essential phrases and basic grammar in a fun and interactive environment. Registration is required. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

Online: Probate Packets, Wills and Genealogy Research

10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7

Wills and probate packets are among the most interesting and revealing sets of records you can find for an individual. You will find them among the records of the county probate court, usually in the state and county in which the person resided at the time of his or her death. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

Online Author Event with Phillipa Gregory

2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 29

Coined as the “queen of British historical fiction,” Philippa Gregory returns to the infamous Tudor Court with a tale that is both timely and timeless. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

Online Author Event with Leigh Bardugo

7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9

Since publishing in 2015, Leigh Bardugo's highly popular “Six of Crows” has taken the world of YA literature by storm, and it's not hard to see why. Join us as we pick the brain of The New York Times bestselling author herself, celebrating the release of her “Six of Crows” (The Dregs Edition). Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

BONITA SPRINGS PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Bonita Springs Public Library is located at 10560 Reynolds Street, Bonita Springs.

Adult Programs

Download Drop-In

2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1

Receive personalized help downloading eBooks, eAudioBooks, movies, music and more from Libby/OverDrive and hoopla, two of Lee County Library System's largest online content providers.

Chess

2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2, 16, 30

Sharpen your mind by playing a competitive game of chess. We supply the board and all we ask you to bring is your skills. This program is for adults and teens.

Knit and Stitch

2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4

A casual, self-guided group of knitters and crocheters who join together to share projects, ideas and techniques. Participants are encouraged to bring their own projects and tools. Basic materials and supplies are available.

Holocaust Survivor Stories

1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 6

Holocaust survivors, or children of survivors, will share their families' personal experiences before, during and after the Holocaust and address why it is so important to take action against hatred and indifference. A Q & A session will follow. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

Holocaust Pop-Up Museum

Noon – 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8 & Thursday, Oct. 9

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 10 & Saturday, Oct. 11

Step into a moving journey through one of history’s most pivotal moments with the Holocaust Museum and Cohen Education Center’s impactful traveling exhibit. Adapted and condensed from their renowned permanent exhibit, this powerful display brings the Holocaust’s timeline and its lasting impact to life in a compelling and accessible format.

What's Next for Shorebirds?

2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 13

Megan Hatten, SWFL shorebird program manager of Audubon Florida, presents an introduction to our migrating shorebirds. Learn which shorebirds will be migrating to Florida for the winter season and how to identify the different species. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

Travel Book Discussion: “Going Somewhere” by Brian Benson

2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14

Brian Benson and his girlfriend embark on a bicycle trip from northern Wisconsin to western Oregon, contending with the looming question of what comes next. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

Bingo

1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18

Join us for an afternoon full of fun, laughter and excitement. Enjoy the thrill of calling out "bingo" as you play for prizes. Supplies are provided. This program is intended for adults. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

Pirates of the Golden Age

2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21

This resplendent audio-visual program examines the "Golden Age" of piracy, why it flourished, the treasure sought, personalities, crews, weapons and hardships. Learn why pirates' lives were usually nasty, brutish and short. Presented by Steve Valdespino. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

Navigating Alzheimer's**

2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22

This presentation will equip caregivers and family members with the knowledge and tools needed to offer compassionate and effective care. Learn how to create supportive environments, maintain brain-healthy living, reduce caregiver burnout and enhance the quality of life for those affected by Alzheimer's. Presented by Stephanie Malally, MSW of Lee Health. Registration is required.

Board Game Day for Adults

2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28

Enjoy playing fun board games with other adults. Games include Scrabble, Rummikub, Yahtzee, Backgammon, Chinese checkers and more.

Children’s Programs

Toddler Tales

10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, 15, 22

For children ages 18-36 months and caregivers. Parents and caregivers move and groove with their toddlers during this interactive and high-energy storytime that uses stories, music, movement and rhymes to support language and motor skill development. Space is limited. Please arrive early and visit the Youth Desk to check in.

Family Storytime

10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 2, 16, 23

For children through age 5 years and caregivers. This fun and engaging storytime promotes and reinforces early literacy skills and language development through stories, music, movement and activities. Space is limited. Please arrive early and visit the Youth Desk to check in.

Kids Read Down Fines

2 – 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4, 25

3 – 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 13, 27

Children and teens can earn a credit for every 15 minutes they read in the designated area for a total of $8 in one session. Credit may be applied to cards issued to patrons age 18 and under only and applies only to charges on overdue materials. Bring your library card.

Holocaust Survivor Stories

1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 6

Holocaust survivors, or children of survivors, will share their families' personal experiences before, during and after the Holocaust and address why it is so important to take action against hatred and indifference. A Q & A session will follow. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

Children's Halloween Costume Swap

4 – 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7

Not sure what to do with your child's old Halloween costumes? Bring them to the library's Halloween Costume Swap. Drop off new or gently used Halloween costumes and accessories for children through age 12 years at the Children’s department before Oct. 4 and receive one ticket per costume donated. These ticket(s) will be used for costume exchange at the swap Oct. 7 from 4-6 p.m.

Donations will only be accepted at the Bonita Springs Library Children's Department. Please do not leave costumes outside or in the book drop. Costumes ranging between infant and youth sizes accepted. Costume accessories (ex. crowns, masks, props) accepted. Costumes and accessories must be clean and in good shape with no rips, stains or other damage.

Baby Rhyme Time

10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 13, 20

For babies up to age 18 months. Babies and caregivers wiggle and giggle in a supportive environment. Space is limited. Arrive early and visit the Youth Desk to check in.

Lego Club

4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 13

Drop in for this special event and get creative with Lego building challenges. All materials are provided; just bring your creativity. This program is intended for children ages 3-11 years.

Family Cardboard Challenge

5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14

If you can imagine it, you can build it. Use our Make-do building tools to design and build your own cardboard creation. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

Halloween Blacklight Bingo

5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21

Get ready for a glow-in-the-dark Bingo bash with a not-too-scary Halloween twist. Come dressed in your costume or UV reflective clothing to enjoy candy, spook-tacular prizes, music and more. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register. Your reservation is guaranteed only until the start of the program. For children ages 6-11 years with a parent or caregiver.

Read to the Dogs

5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28

Join us at the library to read to dogs. These registered therapy animals volunteer with their owner/handlers as a team to help improve the literacy skills of children. Participating children can read down their fines or develop a love of reading by reading to dogs. Upon arrival, please visit the Youth Desk to pick up a ticket to receive a time slot.

Teen Programs

Chess

2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2, 16, 30

Sharpen your mind by playing a competitive game of chess. We supply the board and all we ask you to bring is your skills. This program is for adults and teens.

Kids Read Down Fines

2 – 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4, 25

3 – 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 13, 27

Children and teens can earn a credit for every 15 minutes they read in the designated area for a total of $8 in one session. Credit may be applied to cards issued to patrons age 18 and under only and applies only to charges on overdue materials. Bring your library card.

Holocaust Survivor Stories

1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 6

Holocaust survivors, or children of survivors, will share their families' personal experiences before, during and after the Holocaust and address why it is so important to take action against hatred and indifference. A Q & A session will follow. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

Read to the Dogs

5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28

Join us at the library to read to dogs. These registered therapy animals volunteer with their owner/handlers as a team to help improve the literacy skills of children. Participating children can read down their fines or develop a love of reading by reading to dogs. Upon arrival, please visit the Youth Desk to pick up a ticket to receive a time slot.

CAPE CORAL LEE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Cape Coral Lee County Public Library is located at 921 S.W. 39th Terrace, Cape Coral.

Adult Programs

Book Discussion: “The Berry Pickers” by Amanda Peters

11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1

July 1962. Following in the tradition of Indigenous workers from Nova Scotia, a Mi'kmaq family arrives in Maine to pick blueberries for the summer. Weeks later, 4-year-old Ruthie, the family's youngest child, vanishes. She is last seen by her 6-year-old brother, Joe, sitting on a favorite rock at the edge of a berry field. Joe will remain distraught by his sister's disappearance for years to come. In Maine, a young girl named Norma grows up as the only child of an affluent family. Her father is emotionally distant, her mother frustratingly overprotective. Norma is often troubled by recurring dreams and visions that seem more like memories than imagination. As she grows older, Norma slowly comes to realize there is something her parents aren't telling her. Unwilling to abandon her intuition, she will spend decades trying to uncover this family secret.

Download Drop-In

11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 2, 16

Receive personalized help downloading eBooks, eAudioBooks, movies, music and more from Libby/OverDrive and hoopla, two of Lee County Library System's largest online content providers.

English Café

10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7, 14, 21, 28

Free, informal conversation sessions for adult ESOL/ESL students.

Beginner Spanish Class

2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8

This course is designed for those new to the Spanish language. Learn fundamental vocabulary, essential phrases and basic grammar in a fun, informal and interactive environment. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

Crafts at Cape: Book Folding**

2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8

10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 25

Explore the art of book folding by artistically folding pages down to create Halloween-themed designs. Each class has a maximum seating of 20. Participants may only register for one class in the series. Registration is guaranteed until the start of the program. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

Saving Land and Water in Southwest Florida

2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 15

Big Waters Land Trust is a local nonprofit that has been working to save land and water in Southwest Florida for the past 20 years. Learn about the history of Big Waters, its programs, past and present initiatives and ways you can become a part of the conservation community.

Adult Coloring

2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21

Researchers and art therapists alike have touted the calming effects of coloring, and adults have found this childhood activity a refreshing way to release their creativity, relieve stress and meet other participants. Coloring pages designed especially for adults, as well as colored pencils, will be provided. Registration is required.

Lee County Taxes 10

11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22

This informative program will present an overview of the Lee County Tax Collector's services and strategy and the Lee County Property Appraiser's overview of exemptions and homestead portability. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

Haunted Southwest Florida

4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 27

Join Christopher Balzano as he discusses his newest book, “Haunted Southwest Florida.” A writer, researcher, folklorist and current host of the podcast “Tripping on Legends,” he has been documenting the unexplained since 1994. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

Children’s Programs

Preschool Storytime

9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, 8, 15

For ages 3-5 years. Children attend this program independently while parents and caregivers wait nearby. Space is limited to 15 preschool-aged children. Arrive early and visit the Youth Desk to pick up a ticket(s) for each 3-5 year old child attending. Late entry is not permitted. Please speak with staff if caregiver assistance is needed.

Family Storytime

10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, 8, 15

10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7, 14

For children through age 5 years and caregivers. Families with young children enjoy a variety of stories, songs, rhymes and movement. Space is limited. Arrive early and visit the Youth Desk to pick up a ticket(s) for each child attending and caregiver. Late entry is not permitted.

Pokémon Meet-Up

4:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2

For ages 10-15 years. Level up your afternoon with a Pokémon meet-up packed with trading, battling and connecting with other fans. Registration is required and is only guaranteed until the start of the program. All materials and snacks provided, while supplies last. This program is intended for ages 10-15 years to attend independently while caregivers wait nearby. Please speak with staff if caregiver assistance is needed during the program. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

Kids Read Down Fines

1 – 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4

5:15 – 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 15

Children and teens can earn a credit for every 15 minutes they read in the designated area for a total of $8 in one session. Credit may be applied to cards issued to patrons age 18 and under only and applies only to charges on overdue materials. Bring your library card and check in at the Youth Services Reference Desk.

Baby Rhyme Time

9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7, 14

For babies up to age 18 months. Babies and caregivers wiggle and giggle in a supportive environment. Space is limited. Arrive early and visit the Youth Desk to pick up a ticket(s) for baby and caregiver. Late entry is not permitted.

STEAM Club

4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9

Be ready for fun experiments and projects as we explore the world of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math). This program is intended for ages 5-11 years. This month's theme is DIY Mini Golf. Dress for mess. Your registration is only guaranteed until the start of the program. All materials provided. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

Family Build It

10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 11

For all ages. Drop in for building challenges the whole family will enjoy. No registration required. All materials are provided.

Not-So-Scary Storytime

10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 18

Join us for some not-so-scary Halloween stories, rhymes and music. Costumes are welcomed. This program is for children ages 2-5 years with a caregiver. Space is limited. Tickets are available 30 minutes before the start of the program at the Youth Desk.

Monster Mash Musical Storytime

10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 23

For children through age 5 years. Join us for a monstrously fun story time with a visit from local musician, Jon Dunnicliff, who will bring the beat to our not-too-scary, monster-themed storytime with live music and interactive songs. This program combines storytelling with rhythm and rhyme to build early literacy skills in a fun and engaging way. Costumes encouraged.

Boo Bash

10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 30

For children through age 5. Putt, play and craft the morning away. Preschoolers can test their skills on our mini golf course and get creative with Halloween crafts. Babies can explore their own special play zone. Costumes encouraged. No registration is required. All supplies are available while they last.

Teen Programs

Pokémon Meet-Up

4:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2

For ages 10-15 years. Level up your afternoon with a Pokémon meet-up packed with trading, battling and connecting with other fans. Registration is required and is only guaranteed until the start of the program. All materials and snacks provided, while supplies last. This program is intended for ages 10-15 years to attend independently while caregivers wait nearby. Please speak with staff if caregiver assistance is needed during the program. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

Kids Read Down Fines

1 – 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4

5:15 – 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 15

Children and teens can earn a credit for every 15 minutes they read in the designated area for a total of $8 in one session. Credit may be applied to cards issued to patrons age 18 and under only and applies only to charges on overdue materials. Bring your library card and check in at the Youth Services Reference Desk.

Family Build It

10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 11

For all ages. Drop in for building challenges the whole family will enjoy. No registration required. All materials are provided.

Haunted Teen Thursday

4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16

For ages 11-18 years. Dare to design a haunted house mini golf course. Teens will work together to construct a spooky, glow-in-the-dark golf course based on various haunted house themes. Once the course is complete, it's time to face the frights - if you're brave enough! No registration required. All supplies and snacks provided. This program is intended for attendees ages 11-18 years to attend independently. Please speak with staff if caregiver assistance is needed.

Haunted Southwest Florida

4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 27

Join Christopher Balzano as he discusses his newest book, "Haunted Southwest Florida." A writer, researcher, folklorist and current host of the podcast “Tripping on Legends,” he has been documenting the unexplained since 1994. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

CAPTIVA MEMORIAL LIBRARY

The Captiva Memorial Library is located at 11560 Chapin Lane on Captiva.

Children’s Programs

Make A Cute Ghost

Oct. 27 - 31

Available during normal library operating hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Use your imagination and get into the spooky spirit by making your own cotton ball ghosts. This is a DIY passive craft, while supplies last.

DUNBAR JUPITER HAMMON PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Dunbar Jupiter Hammon Public Library is located at 3095 Blount St., Fort Myers.

Adult Programs

Macrame Ghost Craft

2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4

Get into the spooky spirit with this beginner friendly macrame craft. Create your own adorable ghost decoration, just in time for Halloween.

Magic: The Gathering

5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7, 21

Join us for free play of Magic: The Gathering, perfect for both seasoned players and those new to the game. Bring your own commander deck or borrow one of ours and battle with fellow planeswalkers. All participants will be entered into a raffle to win booster packs, so don't miss your chance to score some new cards.

Children’s Programs

Preschool Storytime

10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 3, 10, 17

For children, ages 3-5 years. Children attend this program independently while parents and caregivers wait nearby.

Not-So-Scary Storytime

10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 24

Children through age 5 years and their caregivers are invited to a festive, fall-themed storytime filled with age-appropriate Halloween stories, music and a fun seasonal craft.

Monster Mash Costume Dance Party

10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 31

Join us for a lively, hour-long dance party designed especially for children through age 5 years and their caregivers. Costumes and dress-up are encouraged for extra fun on the dance floor.

Teen Programs

Magic: The Gathering

5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7, 21

Join us for free play of Magic: The Gathering, perfect for both seasoned players and those new to the game. Bring your own commander deck or borrow one of ours and battle with fellow planeswalkers. All participants will be entered into a raffle to win booster packs, so don't miss your chance to score some new cards.

EAST COUNTY REGIONAL LIBRARY

The East County Regional Library is located at 881 Gunnery Road, Lehigh Acres.

Adult Programs

Let's Play

2:30 – 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 6, 20, 27

Join friends and friendly competitors alike for games of strategy, chance and fun. Bring your own game or choose from the library's collection of chess sets, card games, board games, role playing games, Wii and more.

Book Discussion: “A Farewell to Arms” by Ernest Hemingway

3:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 6

Share your thoughts on this classic novel about a volunteer ambulance driver wounded on the Italian front during World War I, the beautiful British nurse with whom he falls in love and their journey to find some sanctuary in a world gone mad.

Knit and Stitch

5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8, 22

A casual, self-guided group of knitters and crocheters who join together to share projects, ideas and techniques. Participants are encouraged to bring their own projects and tools. Basic materials and supplies are available for newcomers.

East County Craft Club: Cranberry Orange Candles

2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11

Join an instructor-led craft class and create seasonally scented cranberry-orange layered candles. Hot elements will be in use. In person attendance closes 15 minutes into the program. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

Download Drop-In

11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 16

Receive personalized help downloading eBooks, eAudioBooks, movies, music and more from Libby/OverDrive and hoopla, two of Lee County Library System's largest online content providers.

True Tours Presents Haunted Fort Myers

4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 29

A ghost story is the past screaming to be remembered. In Fort Myers, the past never stays quiet for long. From the wandering spirit taking in all First Street has to offer, to the children and their principal at the city's first school, to the abandoned hotel where tragic souls still stroll from room to room, Fort Myers past is very much alive and ready to show itself if you're willing to listen. Come along with True Tours and paranormal writer and podcaster Christopher Balzano as he tours buildings you've walked by but never knew had a secret to tell by night.

Samhain: Exploring the Celtic Origins of Halloween

11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 31

Learn about Samhain and the fascinating Celtic origins of Halloween with Patti Walsh. Patti is an award-winning local author and presenter who writes middle-grade contemporary fiction inspired by Celtic mythology, as well as adult fiction and nonfiction.

Children’s Programs

Preschool Storytime

10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, 8, 15

For children ages 3-5 years to develop school readiness skills. Children attend this program independently while parents and caregivers wait nearby.

Kids Read Down Fines

3 – 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

11 a.m. – Noon Saturday, Oct. 11

Children and teens can earn a credit for every 15 minutes they read in the designated area for a total of $8 in one session. Credit may be applied to cards issued to patrons age 18 and under only and applies only to charges on overdue materials. Bring your library card.

Middle Grades ... Would You Rather?

4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Which will you choose and what will your friends say? Meet with staff each week in the Teen Adventureland area where we'll pose fun “would you rather” and “this or that” questions for you to answer during our interactive discussion. Our weekly question is reserved just for grades 6-8 so we can find out what you really think about things.

STEAM Team: Spooky Science

11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 4

Kids ages 6-11 years are encouraged to join us each month for STEAM Team where we will focus on one or more STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) elements through fun, hands-on activities and experiments. This month we will explore the science behind glow-in-the-dark moon dough and learn how to make expanding jack-o’-lantern balloons. First come, first served. While supplies last.

Let's Play

2:30 – 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 6, 20, 27

Join friends and friendly competitors alike for games of strategy, chance and fun. Bring your own game or choose from the library's collection of chess sets, card games, board games, role playing games, Wii and more. Learn to play a new game the first Monday of each month from 2:30-3 p.m. Keep the game going or pick up a different game of your choosing. This month we're playing One Night Werewolf.

Family Storytime

6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 6, 13

10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7, 14

For children through age 5 years and caregivers. Families with young children enjoy a variety of stories, songs, rhymes and movement.

Build-It

6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7

Use your imagination to build. Create something unique using engineering toys like Brain Flakes, Lego and more and we'll put your 3D design on display for viewing. This program is intended for children ages 5-13 years. Can't make it? Stop by and build with our materials anytime. We'll add your creation to our display.

Read to Dogs

11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 11

Practice your literacy skills with a furry friend. Children ages 6-11 years are invited to select a book to read aloud and then join our registered therapy dog and their owner/handler on the story time carpet for gentle pets and stories. Children can use this time to read down fines or develop a love of reading in a relaxed atmosphere.

Book Buzz

4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14

Share your favorite book, listen to what others are reading, or just hang out and read quietly. Learn about our monthly Teens Read & Win contest and how you can participate to win. At the meeting we will announce our September winners and entries for the October drawing will be accepted. Prizes for this program have been generously provided by the Friends of the East County Regional Library. Open to tweens and teens aged 11-18 years.

Costume Bubble Dance Party

6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 20

10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22

Families with children through age 5 years are invited to dance, sing and play with bubbles. Costumes are not required but strongly encouraged.

Kids Monster Trivia

6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21

Match wits with other elementary-aged contestants to see who can guess the spooky monsters. Famous monsters from books, TV and movies will be featured in the trivia questions. Assemble your team beforehand or join one at the event. This program is intended for children ages 5-11 years.

Elementary Pumpkin Patch Dirt Pudding

6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28

Make your own edible dirt pudding pumpkin patch. Your cups will be full of chocolate pudding, cookie crumbles, candy corn pumpkins and gummy worms. First come, first served. Supplies are limited. Open to kids in grades K-5.

FALLoween Storytime & Costume Parade

10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 30

Put on your sparkliest, scariest or silliest costumes and join us for a spooktacular FALLoween story time. After the story time and treat bag decorating, all children will be invited to join a costume parade throughout the library and pick up some hauntingly delicious treats. Costumes are encouraged but not required. For children through age 5 years.

Teen Programs

Library Teen Talk

2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

High school teens are invited to the library for a weekly discussion about current events, everyday life, library resources and more. Teens will be encouraged to post an answer to a weekly question while socializing and making new friends.

Kids Read Down Fines

3 – 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

11 a.m. – Noon Saturday, Oct. 11

Children and teens can earn a credit for every 15 minutes they read in the designated area for a total of $8 in one session. Credit may be applied to cards issued to patrons age 18 and under only and applies only to charges on overdue materials. Bring your library card.

Middle Grades ... Would You Rather?

4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Which will you choose and what will your friends say? Meet with staff each week in the Teen Adventureland area where we'll pose fun “would you rather” and “this or that” questions for you to answer during our interactive discussion. Our weekly question is reserved just for grades 6-8 so we can find out what you really think about things.

Teen Thursday: Photo Scavenger Hunt

2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2

Pick up your scavenger hunt list from the meeting room, then travel the library looking for the items listed and snap a photo of each. Photos must be of the items, in order, with no intervening photos. Bring your phone/photos back to the meeting room when you're done for a snack. Open to ages 12-18 years.

Let's Play

2:30 – 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 6, 20, 27

Join friends and friendly competitors alike for games of strategy, chance and fun. Bring your own game or choose from the library's collection of chess sets, card games, board games, role playing games, Wii and more. Learn to play a new game the first Monday of each month from 2:30-3 p.m. Keep the game going or pick up a different game of your choosing. This month we're playing One Night Werewolf.

Build-It

6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7

Use your imagination to build. Create something unique using engineering toys like Brain Flakes, Lego and more and we'll put your 3D design on display for viewing. This program is intended for children ages 5-13 years. Can't make it? Stop by and build with our materials anytime. We'll add your creation to our display.

Teen Thursday: High School Karaoke

2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9

Flex your skills in a friendly competition against fellow teens to determine who will bring down the house. Sing solo or with friends to win ultimate bragging rights. Sign-up the first 10 minutes of the program. Participants will perform in the order they register. Open to teens aged 12 -18 years.

East County Craft Club: Cranberry Orange Candles

2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11

Join an instructor-led craft class and create seasonally scented cranberry-orange layered candles. Hot elements will be in use. Registration is required. In person attendance closes 15 minutes into the program.

Book Buzz

4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14

Share your favorite book, listen to what others are reading, or just hang out and read quietly. Learn about our monthly Teens Read & Win contest and how you can participate to win. At the meeting we will announce our September winners and entries for the October drawing will be accepted. Prizes for this program have been generously provided by the Friends of the East County Regional Library. Open to tweens and teens aged 11-18 years.

Teen Thursday: Education Fair

2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16

Take charge of your future. The East County Regional Library is excited to partner with local colleges and universities this fall to host an education fair just for students. Teens will have the opportunity to discuss their educational goals, learn about various programs available and discover how the admissions process works. Representatives from Florida SouthWestern State College, Florida Gulf Coast University, Keiser University, Fort Myers Technical College, Cape Coral Technical College and more will be in attendance. There's no better time to explore your options and get the answers to your questions so you can end up at the school of your dreams. Open to teens ages 12 -18 years.

Students Working Against Tobacco (SWAT)

4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16

SWAT (Students Working Against Tobacco) is a statewide organization with an active, involved membership of middle and high school students that gives youth a voice to stand up to the tobacco industry. SWAT empowers youth to educate their peers about the manipulative tactics of Big Tobacco, so that together they can make a change for the next generation. By joining SWAT, teens can earn service hours, make a difference in the lives of others, gain leadership skills and much more. Members will be able to participate in games and snacks will be provided.

Teen Research 101

3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18

This program is intended for high school-aged patrons who want assistance using library databases to complete research papers. A brief overview of Lee County library databases will be given followed by an extensive interactive session where participants performing their own research will be able to ask questions to help achieve the desired results. Please bring your research question, current results and project requirements to this program.

Teen Thursday: Crafternoon - Gel Printing

2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23

Use gel plates and acrylic paints to create original works of art. Supplies will be provided but feel free to bring your own stencils, brushes or found objects to create unique patterns and textures for your prints. Open to ages 12-18 years.

Middle Grades Pumpkin Patch Dirt Pudding

4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28

Make your own edible dirt pudding pumpkin patch. Your cups will be full of chocolate pudding, cookie crumbles, candy corn pumpkins and gummy worms. First come, first served. Supplies are limited. Open to kids in grades 6-8.

True Tours Presents Haunted Fort Myers

4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 29

A ghost story is the past screaming to be remembered. In Fort Myers, the past never stays quiet for long. From the wandering spirit taking in all First Street has to offer, to the children and their principal at the city's first school, to the abandoned hotel where tragic souls still stroll from room to room, Fort Myers past is very much alive and willing to show itself if you're willing to listen. Come along with True Tours and paranormal writer and podcaster Christopher Balzano as he tours buildings you've walked by but never knew had a secret to tell by night.

Teen Thursday: Resume Workshop

2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30

Make your next job search a success. Judy Armstrong, assistant supervisor at CareerSource Southwest Florida, will present a workshop on interviewing and resumes. Open to ages 12-18 years.

Teen Movie Day + Food Truck

2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31

Catch a film with friends. Join us for a scary teen movie matinee. The Dawg Pound food truck will be on-site if you would like to purchase refreshments. Open to patrons ages 12-18 years. Rated PG-13. The movie title is subject to change.

FORT MYERS REGIONAL LIBRARY

The Fort Myers Regional Library is located at 2450 First St., Fort Myers.

Adult Programs

Edible Gardening**

11:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Oct. 1: Part 1 - The Foundation: Healthy Soil

Oct. 22: Part 2 - How to Grow Tomatoes in SWFL

Location: Meeting Room ABCD

UF/IFAS Extension presents a five-part series on edible gardening, designed to increase your confidence and start you on your path to becoming a skilled urban gardener. Join us and arm yourself with practical solutions that lead to successful urban food production in your yard.

In part one, dig into the roots of successful gardening with this foundational session. Discover how to assess, cultivate and sustain healthy soil that supports thriving edible gardens. From composting to soil testing, this class equips you with the essential knowledge to start strong and grow sustainably in any urban space.

In part two, we'll cover the best tomato varieties for Southwest Florida and how to plant and care for them. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned grower, you'll leave tomato-wise and garden-ready.

Upcoming classes: Nov. 5 − De-Mystifying Micro-Irrigation, Nov. 19 − Hydroponics, Dec. 3 − Troubleshooting Together: Common Gardening Problems

Halloween Masquerade

2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4

Location: Meeting Room ABCD

Put on your spookiest costume or most dazzling masquerade gown and join us for a Halloween Masquerade. Enjoy eerie tunes, fun games, hands-on crafts and more hauntingly good fun. Costumes with real or realistic-looking weapons, hate speech or lack of clothing (shoes, tops, bottoms) are prohibited.

Drawing Florida Wildlife

2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9

Location: Meeting Room ABCD

Explore your artistic side while learning to draw Florida's amazing wildlife. Each monthly class features guided, step-by-step instruction on a different native species. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

Infinite Worlds Book Club: “Witchcraft for Wayward Girls” by Grady Hendrix

2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11

Location: Meeting Room ABCD

Join us for a lively discussion. Enjoy complimentary refreshments and themed activities as we explore this captivating read together.

Film Noir Night

5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14

Location: Meeting Room ABCD

Join us for a film screening followed by a brief discussion to reflect on the film. Light refreshments will be served. Rated PG.

Paper Making

2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 15

Location: Meeting Room ABCD

Discover the art of papermaking. Transform simple pulp and water into beautiful, handmade paper you can use for cards, crafts and more. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

Children’s Programs

Preschool Storytime

10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, 8, 15

Location: Main Library Building, Youth Programming Room

For ages 3-5 years. Children attend this program independently while parents and caregivers wait nearby. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

Baby Rhyme Time

10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 2, 9, 16

Location: Main Library Building, Youth Programming Room

For babies up to age 18 months and caregivers. Babies and caregivers wiggle and giggle in a supportive environment. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

Kids Read Down Fines

Noon – 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25

Children and teens can earn a credit for every 15 minutes they read in the designated area for a total of $8 in one session. Credit may be applied to cards issued to patrons age 18 and under only and applies only to charges on overdue materials. Bring your library card.

Toddler Tales**

10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7, 14

Location: Meeting Room ABCD

For ages 18-36 months and caregivers. Toddlers and caregivers move and groove during this interactive story time. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

Bilingual Storytime

10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 11

Location: Main Library Building, Youth Programming Room

For children through age 5 years and caregivers. This fun and engaging storytime for children and caregivers promotes and reinforces early literacy skills and language development. Stories, music, movement and activities are shared in both English and Spanish. English or Spanish language skills are not necessary to participate in this program. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

Falling For Bubbles

10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21

Location: Meeting Room AB

For children ages 18-36 months and caregivers. Celebrate fall and bubbles at your library. Toddlers will have a chance to engage in fun seasonal activities and all things bubbles. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

Preschool Playdough Playdate

10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22

Location: Main Library Building, Youth Programming Room

For children ages 3-5 years. Let your child's imagination flow as we pull out all the tools to have some playdough fun. Preschoolers will enjoy this wonderful sensory experience that encourages creativity, socialization and develops fine motor skills. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

Bubblemania

10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 23

Location: Cornog Plaza, North

Soapy bubbles everywhere. Join us for an exciting morning of bubble blowing as we listen to our favorite tunes.

Game Day

2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25

Location: Main Library Building, Youth Programming Room

For children ages 5-12 years. Now's the time to have fun and get competitive. There will be a variety of board and interactive games to play. Bring your game face.

Not-So-Scary Boo Bash

10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28

Location: Meeting Room ABCD

For children ages 18 -36 months and caregivers. Join us for spooktacular stories, songs and crafts. You are encouraged to wear your costume as we parade inside the library. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

Pre-K Full STEAM Ahead

10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 29

Location: Meeting Room ABCD

For ages 3-5 years. Preschoolers will have the opportunity to explore science, technology, engineering, art and math concepts through activities, stories and crafts. Preschoolers are invited to dress up in costume. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

Baby Boo and You**

10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 30

Location: Main Library Building, Youth Programming Room

For babies through 18 months. Our littlest readers are invited to dress up and join us for a fun-filled fall celebration. There will be friendly songs, a keepsake craft and plenty of giggle-worthy moments. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

Teen Programs

Kids Read Down Fines

Noon – 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25

Children and teens can earn a credit for every 15 minutes they read in the designated area for a total of $8 in one session. Credit may be applied to cards issued to patrons age 18 and under only and applies only to charges on overdue materials. Bring your library card.

Anime Club: 3D Pens

4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7

Location: Main Library Building, Youth Programming Room

For ages 12-18 years. Create your own anime character using 3D pens. All supplies will be provided. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

Indoor Mini Golf

4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14

Location: Main Library Building, Youth Programming Room

For ages 11 - 18 years. Have you ever played mini golf in the library? Can you defeat the course that includes various ramps, mazes and obstacles? Now is your chance to put your putting skills to use.

Wicked Ball

2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18

Location: Meeting Room ABCD

For ages 12-18 years. Celebrate the enchanting film “Wicked” with a party in our own re-created Ozdust Ballroom. There will be dancing, crafts, snacks and lots of magical moments. Ballroom attire is encouraged but not required. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

Coding With Kai

4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21

Location: Main Library Building, Youth Programming Room

For ages 11-18 years. Engage in augmented and virtual reality by using Kai's Clan coding program. Teens will code their robots and merge their physical and virtual world's to create one learning playground. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

JOHANN FUST COMMUNITY LIBRARY

The Johann Fust Community Library is located at 1040 West 10th Street, Boca Grande.

Children’s Programs

Family Storytime: Bats

10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 2

For children through age 5 years and caregivers. Families with young children enjoy a variety of stories, songs, rhymes and movement.

On the Table Craft: Paper Bag Owl

Oct. 7 – 18

Available during normal library operating hours: Tuesday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Friday, Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Join us for a fun on the table craft and make a paper bag owl.

Family Storytime: Fire Prevention

10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 9

For children through age 5 years and caregivers. Families with young children enjoy a variety of stories, songs, rhymes and movement.

Family Storytime: Owls

10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 16

For children through age 5 years and caregivers. Families with young children enjoy a variety of stories, songs, rhymes and movement.

On the Table Cotton Ball Ghost

Oct. 21 – 31

Available during normal library operating hours: Tuesday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Friday, Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Join us for this on the table craft to make a fun, fluffy ghost.

Family Storytime: Spiders

10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 23

For children through age 5 years and caregivers. Families with young children enjoy a variety of stories, songs, rhymes and movement.

LAKES REGIONAL LIBRARY

The Lakes Regional Library is located at 15290 Bass Road, Fort Myers.

Adult Programs

Download Drop-In

11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 2

Receive personalized help downloading eBooks, eAudioBooks, movies, music and more from Libby/OverDrive and hoopla, two of Lee County Library System's largest online content providers.

English Café

6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27

Free, informal conversation sessions for adult ESOL/ESL students.

White Cane Day and Vision Expo

10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 15

Discover tools, resources and support for living independently with vision loss. Meet dozens of local organizations supporting low vision in the Southwest Florida community. Step into the shoes of someone who is visually impaired and discover how a white cane empowers independence. This event is offered in partnership with Lighthouse of SWFL and the SWFL Council of the Blind.

Book Discussion: “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore

2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16

When a teenager vanishes from her Adirondack summer camp, two worlds collide in this richly textured drama, both emotionally nuanced and propelled by a double-barreled mystery. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

Unsolved Histories: The Curse of de Soto

3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18

Almost 500 years ago, Spanish Conquistador Hernando de Soto arrived in Florida with over 600 men and a directive to dominate. To this day, there are whispers of a curse put on him and his men as they left Florida. Join folklorist, author and podcaster Christopher Balzano as he traces the ghostly legends in our area linked to a curse placed on the infamous Conquistador. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

Tribute to the Blues

2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22

Join musician Keith Parker for his Tribute to the Blues concert. The set list includes classic blues standards, Chicago blues, swing blues and country blues styles, influenced by artists like Muddy Waters, Jimmy Rogers, T-bone Walker, Robert Johnson, Buddy Guy, Little Walter, Sonny Boy Williamson, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Eric Clapton and so many more. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

Children’s Programs

Family Storytime

10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, 8, 15

For children through age 5 years and caregivers. Families with young children enjoy a variety of stories, songs, rhymes and movement.

Preschool Storytime

11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, 8, 15

For children ages 3-5 years. Children attend this program independently while parents and caregivers wait nearby.

Baby Rhyme Time

10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 6, 13

For babies up to 18 months. Babies and caregivers wiggle and giggle in a supportive environment.

Toddler Tales

11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 6, 13

For ages 18- 36 months and caregivers. Toddlers and caregivers move and groove during this interactive story time.

All-Abilities Kids Storytime

10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 18

For ages 3-12 years and caregivers. This story time emphasizes books, music, and sensory experiences designed for children with adaptive needs and their families. Using visual schedule boards, stories are told through multiple modalities and are followed by sensory activities that may include bubbles, movement and song activities. The library's welcoming environment creates a positive story time experience in a quieter environment with reduced sensory stimuli. Class size is limited to 10 children, ages 3-12 years, plus their parents or caregivers.

Ghost Family Portraits

6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21

Create a fun, ghostly portrait of your own family. All supplies provided. For ages 6-11 years. No registration is required, but space and supplies are limited.

Preschool Halloween Fun

10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 23

Join us for not-so-scary Halloween games, activities and crafts. For ages birth-5 years. No registration is required, but space and supplies are limited.

Kids Read Down Fines

2 – 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25

Children and teens can earn a credit for every 15 minutes they read in the designated area for a total of $8 in one session. Credit may be applied to cards issued to patrons age 18 and under only and applies only to charges on overdue materials. Bring your library card.

Teen Programs

Teen Paracord Project

2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18

Teens will learn how to make a basic cobra knot paracord bracelet, keychain or lanyard for everyday use. For ages 12-18 years. Registration is not required. While supplies last.

Kids Read Down Fines

2 – 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25

Children and teens can earn a credit for every 15 minutes they read in the designated area for a total of $8 in one session. Credit may be applied to cards issued to patrons age 18 and under only and applies only to charges on overdue materials. Bring your library card.

NORTH FORT MYERS PUBLIC LIBRARY

The North Fort Myers Public Library is located at 2001 N. Tamiami Trail NE, North Fort Myers.

Adult Programs

Saving Land and Water in Southwest Florida

2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3

Big Waters Land Trust is a local nonprofit that has been working to save land and water in Southwest Florida for the past 20 years. Learn about the history of Big Waters, its programs, past and present initiatives and ways you can become a part of the conservation community.

DIY Craft Club: Wizarding Wands

2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9

Unleash your inner magic by creating your own custom wand. From shaping and painting to adding enchanting details, you'll design a one-of-a-kind magical accessory. All supplies provided. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

Book Discussion: “Junie” by Erin Crosby Eckstine

2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16

The story of a young girl who must face a life-altering decision after awakening her sister's ghost, navigating truths about love, friendship and power as the Civil War looms.

True Tours Presents Haunted Fort Myers

4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21

A ghost story is the past screaming to be remembered. In Fort Myers, the past never stays quiet for long. From the wandering spirit taking in all First Street has to offer to the children and their principal at the city's first school, to the abandoned hotel where tragic souls still stroll from room to room. Fort Myers' past is very much alive and willing to show itself if you're willing to listen. Come along with True Tours and paranormal writer and podcaster Christopher Balzano as he tours buildings you've walked by but never knew had a secret to tell by night.

Zine Crafting Workshop

2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30

Discover the art of self-publishing at this hands-on workshop. A zine is a booklet that is typically handmade and used to advocate, share ideas or express oneself. Learn about the history of zines and explore creative techniques by making your very own. All materials will be provided. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register..

Children’s Programs

Family Storytime

11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, 8, 15

For children through age 5 years and caregivers. Families with young children enjoy a variety of stories, songs, rhymes and movement.

Baby Rhyme Time

11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 2, 9, 16

For babies up to age 18 months. Babies and caregivers wiggle and giggle in a supportive environment.

STEM Saturday

11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 4

For children ages 6 -11 years. Join us for a family-friendly STEM exploration. Each month will feature a different activity based on the aspects of STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. This is a great opportunity for parents and kids to build, learn and play together. Space is limited. Please register your participating child. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

Read to Dogs

11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 11

Join us at the library to read to the dogs. The dogs are registered therapy animals who volunteer with their owner/handlers as a team to help improve the literacy skills of children. You can read down fines or just encourage a love of reading in your children with reading to the dogs.

Firefighter Fun & Safety

4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 15

For children ages 5 years and up. The North Fort Myers Fire Department is rolling in for a special program designed to turn you into a fire safety pro. Explore a genuine fire truck and get essential safety lessons directly from our local firefighters. No registration required.

Kid Craft Saturday

11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 18

For ages 6-11 years. Children and their families are invited to join us for a morning of crafting. All supplies will be provided; just bring your creativity. Space is limited. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

Lee Health Emotional Regulation Storytime

11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22

Join us for an awesome storytime about emotional regulation with Lee Health. Children will be exposed to tools for emotional regulation and engage in singing, reading and creative fun. For ages 2-6 years.

Little Monster Mash

11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 29

Get ready to stomp, slither and shake at the Little Monster Mash Halloween party for kids. We'll have monster tunes, spooky crafts and giggling games. Come in costume and join the fun. For babies and children through age 11 years.

Teen Programs

DIY Craft Club: Wizarding Wands

2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9

Unleash your inner magic by creating your own custom wand. From shaping and painting to adding enchanting details, you'll design a one-of-a-kind magical accessory. All supplies provided. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

Read to Dogs

11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 11

Join us at the library to read to the dogs. The dogs are registered therapy animals who volunteer with their owner/handlers as a team to help improve the literacy skills of children. You can read down fines or just encourage a love of reading in your children with reading to the dogs.

True Tours Presents Haunted Fort Myers

4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21

A ghost story is the past screaming to be remembered. In Fort Myers, the past never stays quiet for long. From the wandering spirit taking in all First Street has to offer to the children and their principal at the city's first school, to the abandoned hotel where tragic souls still stroll from room to room. Fort Myers' past is very much alive and willing to show itself if you're willing to listen. Come along with True Tours and paranormal writer and podcaster Christopher Balzano as he tours buildings you've walked by but never knew had a secret to tell by night.

Zine Crafting Workshop

2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30

Discover the art of self-publishing at this hands-on workshop. A zine is a booklet that is typically handmade and used to advocate, share ideas or express oneself. Learn about the history of zines and explore creative techniques by making your very own. All materials will be provided. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

NORTHWEST REGIONAL LIBRARY

The Northwest Regional Library is located at 519 Chiquita Blvd. N., Cape Coral.

Adult Programs

Knit and Stitch

10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, 15

A casual, self-guided group of knitters and crocheters who join together to share projects, ideas and techniques. Participants are encouraged to bring their own projects and tools. Basic materials and supplies are available for newcomers.

Tech Assistance at Your Library: One-on-One Help

2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1

Need help with a laptop, tablet, e-reader or other device? Are you looking to learn about accessing library e-resources? We can help with a 30-minute, one-on-one technology help session. Please have chargers and passwords for devices with you before the appointment. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

Drawing Florida Wildlife

2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4

In honor of World Animal Day, learn to draw one of Florida's many local species of wildlife. This class will feature step by step instruction. All supplies provided. Space is limited to the first 24 participants.

Adult Crafternoon: Autumn Canvas Painting

5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7

1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9

Paint an autumn themed canvas using acrylic paints. Supplies limited to the first 20 participants. Dress for mess.

Books and Bagels

10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8

Do you enjoy robust, engaging book discussions? Join us and share your latest reading recommendations. Bagels and coffee will be served.

Clothing Swap: Library Edition

9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11

Refresh your wardrobe at our community clothing swap. To participate, please bring five to 10 items of clothing that are clean and in good condition to Meeting Room A between 9 and 10 a.m. Return at 10:30 a.m. for the swap. Attire of all ages, sizes and styles is welcome, including costumes. We will not accept event t-shirts, shoes, undergarments or anything stained, ripped or faded.

Chess at the Library

5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14

Enjoy chess at the library in a casual environment. Chess boards will be provided but you can also bring your own. People of all ages and skill levels are invited.

Coloring Club

2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18

Join us for a relaxing afternoon of coloring while making new friends. All supplies will be provided, but feel free to bring your own coloring books if you wish.

Plant "Prop" Swap**

6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28

Share your favorite plants with others. Lee County's plant people are invited to share their love of growing plants while browsing books on the subject. Bring your favorite plants, cuttings and water propagations to swap with fellow enthusiasts.

Children’s Programs

Toddler Tales

10:30 & 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, 8, 15

For ages 18-36 months and caregivers. Toddlers and caregivers move and groove during this interactive story time. Space is limited to 14 tickets. Arrive early and visit the Youth Desk to check in. First-come, first-served.

Kids Read Down Fines

4:30- 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, 8

11 a.m. – Noon Saturday, Oct. 18

Children and teens can earn a credit for every 15 minutes they read in the designated area for a total of $8 in one session. Credit may be applied to cards issued to patrons age 18 and under only and applies only to charges on overdue materials. Bring your library card.

Preschool Storytime

10:30 & 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 2, 9, 16

For ages 3-5 years. Children attend this program independently while parents and caregivers wait nearby. Space is limited to 14 tickets. Arrive early and visit the Youth Desk to check in. First-come, first-served.

Baby Rhyme Time

10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 6, 13

For babies up to age 18 months. Babies and caregivers wiggle and giggle in a supportive environment. Space is limited. Arrive early and visit the Youth Desk to check in.

Chess at the Library

5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14

Enjoy chess at the library in a casual environment. Chess boards will be provided but you can also bring your own. People of all ages and skill levels are invited.

STEAM Meet-Up

6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14

Join us for our STEAM monthly meet-up. During this session we will be tapping into our imagination, creativity and inventive spirit with Cubelets. Cubelets are modular robot building blocks that snap together magnetically to create interactive robots without the need for programming or wiring.

Family Storytime

10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 18

For children through age 5 years and caregivers. Families with young children enjoy a variety of stories, songs, rhymes and movement.

Coloring Club

2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18

Join us for a relaxing afternoon of coloring while making new friends. All supplies will be provided, but feel free to bring your own coloring books if you wish.

Fall Festival: Camp Read S'more

10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 23

Celebrate the fall season and all things camping by making crafts, visiting learning stations and more in this hands-on program. For babies and children through age 5 years.

Lego Club

1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25

Explore your creativity through building with Legos. What will you make? This is a fun activity the whole family will enjoy. For all ages and all materials are provided.

Teen Programs

Kids Read Down Fines

4:30- 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, 8

11 a.m. – Noon Saturday, Oct. 18

Children and teens can earn a credit for every 15 minutes they read in the designated area for a total of $8 in one session. Credit may be applied to cards issued to patrons age 18 and under only and applies only to charges on overdue materials. Bring your library card.

Dungeons and Dragons at the Library

3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7, 21

Join us for an epic tabletop adventure where you'll explore magical lands, face fearsome creatures and shape your own heroic story. We'll provide everything you need - character sheets, dice, pencils and snacks. Just bring your imagination and a spirit of adventure. For ages 12-18 years. Whether you're brand-new or a seasoned player, all are welcome.

Clothing Swap: Library Edition

9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11

Refresh your wardrobe at our community clothing swap. To participate, please bring five to 10 items of clothing that are clean and in good condition to Meeting Room A between 9 and 10 a.m. Return at 10:30 a.m. for the swap. Attire of all ages, sizes and styles is welcome, including costumes. We will not accept event t-shirts, shoes, undergarments or anything stained, ripped or faded.

Chess at the Library

5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14

Enjoy chess at the library in a casual environment. Chess boards will be provided but you can also bring your own. People of all ages and skill levels are invited.

Coloring Club

2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18

Join us for a relaxing afternoon of coloring while making new friends. All supplies will be provided, but feel free to bring your own coloring books if you wish.

DIY Spooky & Cute Cemetariums

2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 29

Step into the Teen Zone and craft your very own spooky mini escape. Think terrariums with a haunted twist. All supplies provided while they last. For ages 12-18 years.

PINE ISLAND PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Pine Island Public Library is located at 10701 Russell Road, Bokeelia.

Adult Programs

Spooky Season Adult Coloring

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1

Relax and embrace the spooky season by coloring at the library. All supplies will be provided.

Tech Thursdays: One-on-One Help

2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2, 16

Need help with a phone, tablet or laptop? Are you looking to gain basic computer skills? We can help with a 15-minute, one-on-one technology help session. Bring your own fully charged device and any passwords or use a library computer to receive direct instruction. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

DIY Pumpkin Welcome Sign Craft

2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11

Noon Wednesday, Oct. 22

Create your own DIY pumpkin welcome sign, the perfect project to celebrate the season and extend a warm greeting to your guests. All materials provided. Participants may only register for one class in this series. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

True Tours Presents Haunted Fort Myers

3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24

A ghost story is the past screaming to be remembered. In Fort Myers, the past never stays quiet for long. From the wandering spirit taking in all First Street has to offer, to the children and their principal at the city's first school, to the abandoned hotel where tragic souls still stroll from room to room, Fort Myers' past is very much alive and willing to show itself if you're willing to listen. Come along with True Tours and paranormal writer and podcaster Christopher Balzano as he tours buildings you've walked by but never knew had a secret to tell by night.

Children’s Programs

Learn, Play & Grow with Healthy Start of SWFL

10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 2

Sponsored by Healthy Start of SWFL, free developmental screenings will be offered for children ages 2 months - 5 years. Children can enjoy crafts, books, toys and games that help them learn and grow, while parents receive helpful resources.

"How to Train Your Dragon" Party**

1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4

Do you love dragons? Join us for a roaring good time at this fun and interactive program designed for "How to Train Your Dragon" fans. Themed crafts, games, activities and refreshments will be provided. For ages 6 - 11 years.

Special Family Storytime: Fire Safety and Awareness

10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 9

For children through age 5 years and caregivers. Join us for this special storytime and learn about fire safety with our friends from the Pine Island Fire Department. Firefighters will be here to demonstrate their firefighter suits and equipment. Storytime tickets are available at the customer service desk the day of the event on a first come, first served basis.

Lego Club: Fall Fun

4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14

Join us for a short story and creative brick-building activities. Lego are provided for use during this program.

Family Storytime

10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 16, 23

For children through age 5 years and caregivers. Families with young children enjoy a variety of stories, songs, rhymes and movement.

Not-So-Spooky Family Storytime

10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 30

For children through age 5 years and caregivers. Join us for this family friendly, Halloween-themed storytime. Don't be afraid to wear your costume. Stories, songs, games, crafts and a light snack will be provided.

Teen Programs

True Tours Presents Haunted Fort Myers

3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24

A ghost story is the past screaming to be remembered. In Fort Myers, the past never stays quiet for long. From the wandering spirit taking in all First Street has to offer, to the children and their principal at the city's first school, to the abandoned hotel where tragic souls still stroll from room to room, Fort Myers' past is very much alive and willing to show itself if you're willing to listen. Come along with True Tours and paranormal writer and podcaster Christopher Balzano as he tours buildings you've walked by but never knew had a secret to tell by night.

Teen Interactive Movie

2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25

Bring your friends for a spooky good time. Shout, throw things and eat movie-inspired treats at this special film screening. Rated PG-13.

RIVERDALE PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Riverdale Public Library is located at 2421 Buckingham Road, Fort Myers.

Adult Programs

Knit and Stitch

1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, 15

A casual, self-guided group of knitters and crocheters who join together to share projects, ideas and techniques. Participants are encouraged to bring their own projects and tools. Basic materials and supplies are available for newcomers.

Book Discussion: “Family Recipe” by Carolyn Huynh

10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 2

Duc Tran, the eccentric founder of the Vietnamese sandwich chain Duc's Sandwiches, has decided to retire. No one has heard from his wife, Evelyn, in two decades. She abandoned the family without a trace and clearly doesn't want anything to do with Duc, the business or their kids. But the money has to go to someone. With the help of the shady family lawyer, Duc informs his five estranged children that to receive their inheritance, his four daughters must revitalize rundown shops in old-school Little Saigon locations across America within a year. But if the first-born son, Jude, gets married first, everything will go to him.

Spanish Conversation Club

6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7

Are you ready to take your Spanish-speaking skills to the next level? Come test your skill level and improve your fluency by chatting with other adults. Join us as we practice speaking Spanish with others on a variety of topics. Intermediate to advanced Spanish-speaking skills are recommended in order to get the most out of the session.

Arts and Crafts Maker Time

10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 30

Enjoy a casual drop-in crafting session with fellow adult artists and crafters of all kinds. Bring your own projects and supplies or get creative with our media and materials. Staff will be on hand to answer questions about our materials and recommend resources to enhance your skills or expand your arts and crafts repertoire.

Children’s Programs

Family Storytime

10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 3, 10, 17

10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 11

For children through age 5 years and caregivers. Families with young children enjoy a variety of stories, songs, rhymes and movement.

Haunted Lego Build

5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14

Designed for school-aged children ages 6-12 years, this hands-on event lets kids unleash their creativity and engineering skills while diving into the spooky spirit of the season. Participants will be encouraged to design and build haunted houses, creepy creatures and more using Lego bricks.

Spooky Counting Craft

10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 24

Designed for ages 3-5 years, this playful session combines early math skills with creativity as children count, glue and color a spooky craft.

Costume Storytime

10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 31

Join us for a spook-tacular storytime filled with not-so-scary stories, silly songs and fun rhymes, perfect for little ghouls and goblins. Kids are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite costumes for a festive and frightfully fun morning.

Teen Programs

Anime Hour

2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7

Enjoy an hour of anime entertainment, creative expression and lively discussions. This program is specially curated for anime enthusiasts to indulge in their passion for Japanese animation while hanging out among like-minded peers. Snacks provided and cosplay encouraged. This program is for teens ages 12-18 years.

Teen Pumpkin Painting

2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21

Whether you're a seasoned artist, or just looking to have fun, this event is perfect for teens who want to add a splash of color and personality to their Halloween season. All supplies will be provided. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

ESTERO RECREATION CENTER HOSTING SOUTH COUNTY REGIONAL LIBRARY

Estero Recreation Center is located at 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd., Estero

Adult Programs

Book Discussion: “Boat Baby: a Memoir” by Vicky Nguyen

2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1

Location: Estero Recreation Center, Room 103B

In a memoir where heroism meets humor, NBC News anchor and correspondent Vicky Nguyen tells the story of her family's daring escape from communist Vietnam and her unlikely journey from refugee to reporter with laughter and fierce love. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

HMCEC Presents: The Importance of Holocaust Education

2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 29

Location: Estero Recreation Center, Room 103A

Join the Holocaust Museum & Cohen Education Center of Naples to learn about their museum and discuss the importance of Holocaust education. Second generation Holocaust survivor Shelly Lieb will share her parents' story of survival, immigration and rebirth from the Carpathian Mountains of Czechoslovakia to the United States. Visit www.leelibrary.net to register.

Children’s Programs

Family Storytime

10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7, 21

Location: Estero Recreation Center, Room 103B

For children through age 5 years and caregivers. Families with young children enjoy a variety of stories, songs, rhymes and movement. No registration is required, but space is limited.