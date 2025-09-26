Spirit airlines furloughs hit Florida flight attendants

About 40 percent of the flight attendants being furloughed by Dania Beach-based Spirit Airlines work out of Florida, according to letters the air carrier, which filed for bankruptcy last month, sent to the state Department of Commerce.

The company announced this week it planned to furlough 1,800 of its 5,200 flight attendants nationally starting Dec. 1.

“This furlough is expected to be temporary; however, we are unsure as to the duration,” Nick Bartolotta, Spirit vice president of operations and crew planning, wrote to the state on Monday.

The letters were posted Thursday on the state’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification website.

In the letters, the company said the furloughs will affect 309 flight attendants at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, 350 at Orlando International Airport, and 71 at Miami International Airport.

Spirit Airlines flies from multiple airports in Florida, including Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Fort Myers (RSW), Miami (MIA), Orlando (MCO), Pensacola (PNS), Tampa (TPA), West Palm Beach (PBI), and Key West (EYW).