Orb-Weaving Spiders with a Focus on Two of the Largest Found in Florida

Orb-weaving spiders are those that spin webs to capture insects that they eat. We have many species of orb-weavers in Florida and fall is the best time of year to see them. These spiders begin life as tiny creatures in early spring and by fall they have matured to adult size, are much more conspicuous, and are ready to mate. All orb-weavers produce a venom to kill their prey, but the venom is -- at worst -- like a bee-sting for humans.

On this week’s Wild Things we will introduce you to orb-weaver ecology and focus on two of the largest of Florida’s orb weavers:the Banded Garden Spider (Argiope trifasciata) and the Golden-silk Orb-weaver (Trichonephila clavipes). Both of these species occur in my backyard – where they construct webs from tree limbs, shrubs, and tall grasses in open areas – such as a path you might frequent. Webs of adult females can be 2 feet to nearly 3 feet in diameter and are often supported by silk lines that can be several feet long. Many of these webs are at a height of 4-6 feet … just about right to hit you in the face. Some can be higher and may even be attached to the eaves of a building. Others can be much lower and attached to grasses and weeds.

Webs are constantly in a state of repair.As a spider waits for its next meal, it waits. Picking the wrong tree or shrub for a web can be problematic – especially if the plant is a fall-flowering species . I watched a Golden-silk Orb-weaver frantically (in my opinion) racing across its web to petal after falling petal hit – and remained in the spider’s web!