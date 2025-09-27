Bald eagle back in the wild after treatment at the von Arx Wildlife Hospital

A Naples homeowner recently found a bald eagle on the ground, talons tangled in vines, right wing stuck fully extended.

The homeowner did what wildlife rescue experts urge everyone to do in a similar situation: ensure the safety of the animal, but don’t touch it or try to help it, and call the experts.

In this case, it was the veterinarian and wildlife manager from the von Arx Wildlife Hospital.

Nature Conservancy of SW Florida / WGCU Gracie Seidell

“They were able to go to this property to safely retrieve the animal, to make sure that the bald eagle could get out of the vines and then safely transported back to our hospital,” Gracie Seidell, a von Arx spokeswoman, said. An "exam showed that the eagle had abrasions on both of its wrists as well as small laceration around the leg.

"We are assuming that these injuries came from an altercation with another eagle fighting over prey, location, or something of that sort.”

Seidell said the injuries turned out to be minor, but bald eagles are one of the animals kept for extra observation and spent a few weeks relaxing at the hospital.

Last week, fully healthy, the bald eagle was released back into the wild.

The von Arx Wildlife Hospital, located on the campus of the Conservancy of Southwest Florida in Naples, has been in operation since 1979. According to the conservancy, it is the only dedicated wildlife rehabilitation facility in Collier County.

von Arx Wildlife Hospital / WGCU The bald eagle was found tangled in vines along the ground

Each year, von Arx treats about 4,500 injured, sick, and orphaned animals and admits about a dozen more animals every day.

Most have been injured due to human interaction, such as being hit by vehicles, attacked by pets, tangled in improperly discarded fishing line, flying into windows, and being exposed to toxins.

More than 100 volunteers assist the of one full-time veterinarian, several hospital staff, and interns.

The hospital is open every day from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for the drop-off of injured animals.

Their phone line is staffed year-round.

