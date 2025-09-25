Coming soon: A newsletter to start your day with WGCU

Beginning Oct. 1, WGCU is launching The Daily Current, a newsletter coming straight to your email inbox. Consider it your daily briefing!

There you'll find national news plus stories curated from our reporters, including local news and features, photos, and everything else you need to begin a well-informed day.

Each morning will showcase different topics, from investigative reporting to the arts, from stories about the cultures of Southwest Florida and how they connect us, to news about the local environment and wildlife to the weather.

Editors Mike Braun and Dayna Harpster are preparing this newsletter with you — and what you need to know — in mind.

We're getting ready to hit send and deepen our connection to you, the WGCU community.

See you in the morning!

