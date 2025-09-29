Florida State Parks wants you to help judge photo contest

Ever judge a photo contest?

Florida State Parks needs everyone so inclined to cast their vote in the people’s choice award categories in this year’s Capture the Real Florida photo contest.

Hundreds of amateur and professional photographers enter the popular photo contest every year. All the shots must be taken within one of Florida's 175 state parks, trails, or historic sites.

“This year's photo contest received numerous submissions from talented photographers,” contest organizers wrote. “And their awe-inspiring images left everyone speechless, making judging them a difficult task.”

If you’re up for it, voting on the people’s choice photos is easy. Simply click here and then select your favorite photos by category.

The people’s choice awards include photos taken of landscapes, water features, people on adventures in the parks, historical places, and wildlife.

Winners will also be selected in the professional and hobbyist categories, students, and pictures taken with a mobile phone. Within those are eight categories, each, such as wildlife, waterscapes, and parks overnight.

Top winners in each category will win prizes including inflatable paddle boards, hammocks, annual passes to Florida State Parks, and B&H gift certificates.

Voting is open until October 10. Winners will be announced later that month.

