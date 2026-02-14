Florida State Parks to offer free admission for Presidents Day weekend

Florida residents and visitors will get a chance to explore the state’s historic sites for free next weekend.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection announced that Florida State Parks will offer free admission from Friday, Feb. 13 through Monday, Feb. 16 in honor of George Washington’s birthday and as part of the lead-up to America’s 250th anniversary.

The event encourages people to visit parks that played a role in the nation’s early history. While many think of state parks as places for hiking, camping, or beach days, several of Florida’s parks sit on land tied to the Revolutionary era.

“As the nation reflects on 250 years of independence, Florida State Parks invite visitors to experience history not just through exhibits, but through the landscapes themselves,” said DEP Secretary Alexis A. Lambert in a statement. “Our parks offer meaningful connections to the people and events that shaped our nation.”

During the Revolutionary period, Florida had a complicated role. British West Florida was at one point referred to as the “fourteenth colony,” and several present-day parks preserve sites connected to that time.

Among them are Big Talbot Island State Park and Fort George Island Cultural State Park, where plantations once produced indigo and Sea Island cotton that supported the British cause. Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park was home to a frontier trading post, while Tomoka State Park sits along the Tomoka River, where a British indigo plantation once operated.

Visitors can also explore San Marcos de Apalache Historic State Park, where control of the fort shifted during British rule, and parks like Fort Clinch State Park, which were connected to smaller military conflicts and tensions with neighboring Georgia.

The free admission applies to day-use only. It does not include Skyway Fishing Pier State Park or Olustee Battlefield Historic State Park, and additional fees for camping, special events, rentals, or concessions will still apply.

Visitors can find more information and plan their trip at FloridaStateParks.org.

