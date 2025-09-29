Joe Simonelli thriller, 'The Spirit of Bay Manor' comes to Cape Cafe Dessert Theatre

Haunted or not haunted. That’s the question facing five people in an old upstate New York manor on Lake Ontario in Joe Simonelli’s thriller, “The Spirit of Bay Manor.” Says the local playwright who’s been favorably compared to Neil Simon, the manor’s guests include a Realtor, a paranormal investigator, a psychic, the owner of the manor and a woman whose aunt died in the house 30 years prior.

Courtesy of Cape Cafe Dessert Theatre / Cape Cafe Dessert Theatre Joining Simonelli in the cast are café regulars Chris Durso, Sherri Hepler, Kristen Wilson and Rose Eda Lee, who makes her Cape Café debut.

MORE INFORMATION:

The play opens at the Cape Café Dessert Theatre on Oct. 4 and will be performed every weekend through Nov. 2.

Lori Sigrist directs.

The Cape Cafe Dessert Theatre is located inside Durso's Delights Cafe at 110 NE Pine Island Road in Cape Coral, next to Educators music store.

Tickets can be purchased on the website capecafetheatre.com or by calling the box office at 239-363-0848. Tickets are $28 and include coffee and pastries baked on the premises.

