Alliance for the Arts holding open house to showcase upgrades made during its September refresh

Curiosity is building. Members are anxious to see the new flooring, renovated classrooms and fresh paint added during the Alliance for the Arts' September refresh project. Get a first glimpse of the renovations on Oct. 3 with the opening of the Alliance’s “I Ink, Therefore I Am” exhibition. Then on Saturday, Oct. 11 everyone is invited to the Alliance’s "Re-Imagined & Revealed" open house from 10 a.m. to noon.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts Aerial view of the Alliance for the Arts 10-acre campus at intersection of Colonial and McGregor boulevards.

MORE INFORMATION:

The Alliance’s "Re-imagined & Revealed: An Open House Celebration" is designed to showcase the creativity, connection and opportunities the Alliance has to offer while also highlighting all of its new upgrades. In addition to updated exhibition spaces, the upgrades include renovated classrooms containing new technology, a new prep kitchen and updated lighting.

Guests will be treated to brunch-style refreshments while meeting the talented team behind the Alliance and learning about upcoming classes, theater productions and special events.

“This event is a chance for the community to see all the ways the Alliance is evolving and expanding,” said Jessica Kleffman, education director. “Whether you’re curious about trying something new or looking to reconnect with the arts, this is the perfect opportunity to experience everything the Alliance offers.”

