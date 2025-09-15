Alliance for the Arts reopens Oct. 3 with 'I Ink, Therefore I Am' and 'In Black & White'

Ink. It’s not just for tattooing. Its use in art dates to cave drawings and ancient Egypt around 2500 BCE.

On Oct. 3, the Alliance for the Arts will celebrate its re-opening with “I Ink, Therefore I Am,” a show that celebrates the long history of ink as a medium.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Melissa DeHaven Press Release 'Waves of Ink,' by Alexis Baudette

On display will be artwork ranging from tattoo photography, ink paintings and illustrations to the Japanese brush style known sumi-e and scrimshaw.

The Member Gallery will feature "In Black & White," a show highlighting the visual dynamics of black and white in any medium.

The Alliance for the Arts has been closed for September to update flooring and lighting, refresh drywall and paint, enhance bathrooms and renovate classrooms.

The opening reception is 5 to 7 p.m.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Melissa DeHaven Press Release 'Marseille 2.' by Heidi Fausel

MORE INFORMATION:

From penmanship and illustration to tattoos, ink continuously evolves as a medium for telling new stories and reinforcing past ones. In “I Ink, Therefore I Am,” viewers will find history, rebellion and evolution.

Both “Ink” and “In Black & White” will be on display until Nov. 1.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Melissa DeHaven Press Release 'The Deadline,' by Mark Mitchell

The renovations to the William R. Frizzell Cultural Centre coincide with the Alliance for the Arts’ 50th anniversary as a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming lives and improving the community through the arts in Southwest Florida.

"The transformation of the Alliance comes at a pivotal time in our history and a recommitment to our mission," said Jordan Jameson, director of operations for the Alliance for the Arts. "This refresh renovation was made possible by the vision and effort of many people, and we are thrilled to use this renewed space to continue leading and serving the arts community."

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Melissa DeHaven Press Release The William R. Frizzell Cultural Centre lies at the heart of the Alliance for the Arts' 10-acre campus on McGregor Boulevard.

Since 1975, the Alliance has been a community hub for visual and performing arts.

The Alliance campus and galleries are open to the public from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

The Alliance’s 10-acre campus is located at 10091 McGregor Blvd. just south of Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.

For more information, call 239-939-2787, visit www.ArtInLee.org, or follow the Alliance on Meetup, Facebook, and Instagram.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.