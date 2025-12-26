© 2025 WGCU News
The whimsical side of Sarasota art

WGCU | By WGCU News,
Tom Hall
Published December 26, 2025 at 6:32 AM EST

It hides in plain sight in Sarasota, but with in the confines of the Marietta Museum of Art and Whimsy, lies a treasure trove of unique and quirky art.

From one-of-a-kind pieces to a courtyard filled with the unimaginable, this pretty pink building has drawn quite the following for those seeking an overt expression of fancifulness.

WGCU’s Tom Hall made his way through the looking glass for an unforgettable art adventure.

