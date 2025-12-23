© 2025 WGCU News
Is a Christmas miracle likely? Only time will tell for eagles as nest's second egg remains unhatched

WGCU | By Michael Braun
Published December 23, 2025 at 11:46 AM EST
Mom F23 keeps a watchful eye Tuesday on eaglet E26 and the as yet unpipped send egg in the Bayshore Road nest in North Fort Myers.
Southwest Florida Eagle Cam
Mom F23 keeps a watchful eye Tuesday on eaglet E26 and the as yet unpipped second egg in the Bayshore Road nest in North Fort Myers.

If you've watched the goings on at the American bald eagle nest along Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers then you are one of more than 231 MILLION viewers of the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam over the years.

And you are well aware that tragic and positive outcomes go hand-in-hand there.

That dual good/bad possibility has raised its troublesome head again this year .

The current breeding pair at the nest, F23 and M15, were successful in producing two eggs in November.

More

However, since then, only one of the eggs has hatched.

The hatched eaglet, named E26, has been doted upon and fed and watched over by its parents.

But, about that second egg. It would seem possible that there might be a negative outcome for this potential sibling.

That second egg is close to day 40, somewhat of a benchmark for a no-go.

However, Southwest Florida Eagle Cam co-founder Ginnie Pritchett McSpadden tells WGCU that there remains hope for a pip in the egg and a possible Christmas miracle.

"Maybe," she said. "But not sure at this point."

You can keep a watchful eye on the situation and the eagle family drama at the SWFL Eagle Cam and installed by Dick Pritchett Real Estate at the Bayshore Road nest 24/7.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

