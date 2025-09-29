© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Understanding the rise in political violence

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published September 29, 2025 at 9:48 AM EDT

In the aftermath of the shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, The State of Florida is taking new measures to stop political violence. Attorney General James Uthmeier unveiled a new portal that allows individuals to report any “calls or threats to violence” they see on social media or at public gatherings. Security analysts believe the recent string of shootings could spark future incidents. Dr. Arie Perliger, a Professor of Criminology and Justice Studies at UMass-Lowell talks about the political climate and the changes people can make to develop a better future.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Government & Politics WGCU NewsSWFL In FocusPolitical ViolenceAttorney General James UthmeierPoliticsFlorida PoliticsCharlie KirkGuns
WGCU News
See stories by WGCU News
More from WGCU