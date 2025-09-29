United Way keeps teachers' spending on their own classrooms down

Teachers often spend their own money for classroom supplies. The local United Way has a solution for Lee County educators.

The United Way is helping to keep money in their pockets.

Through its Gifts in Kind program, the local United Way eases the financial burden educators often face when spending their own money to support their classrooms.

Instead, companies donate a wide range of goods, from classroom supplies and educational materials to personal care items and more.

This year, through the Foundation for Lee County Public Schools, the Gifts in Kind program served more than 1,300 Lee County teachers with more than $157,000 worth of supplies and materials.

"This contribution goes far beyond supplies — it's an investment in the success of our classrooms," said Noelle Branning, board chair of the Foundation for Lee County Public Schools. "We are deeply grateful to United Way for championing our educators and recognizing the vital role they play in shaping our community's future."