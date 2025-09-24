Tick-Tock: Time running out to appeal proposed federal flood map changes

FEMA has proposed a new flood map for the Mullock Creek Basin that includes most of San Carlos Park in Fort Myers and a small portion of the Village of Estero.

Those who live between Alico and Corkscrew roads near the Mullock Creek Basin in Southern Lee County have less than a week to appeal proposed changes to the federal flood maps.

The federal map changes could impact six areas in Lee County which are in the Village of Estero and the south Lee County area defined as San Carlos Park. If not successfully appealed, homeowners in these areas may be required to obtain flood insurance if they don't already have it.

The changes to the flood maps are not in a response to any particular hurricane, but are routinely updated.

As a courtesy to those potentially impacted, Lee County mailed out notices to 2,000 residents about the appeal process. The deadline to appeal is Sept. 30

For more information on the appeal process click here: https://www.leegov.com/dcd/flood/floodways/femamapchanges2026

Or call 239-533-8948 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.

